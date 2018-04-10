Global $4.47 Billion Fill Finish Manufacturing Market 2018-2023 by Product and End-User

The global fill-finish manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 4.47 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.96 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in fill-finish products, growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, rising adoption of prefilled syringes, and increase in fill-finish outsourcing are the major factors driving this market.



By products, the fill-finish manufacturing market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Based on the type of consumables used for filling biologics, the consumables segment is categorized into prefilled syringes, vials, cartridges, and other consumables (ampoules, bottles, bags, and single-use systems). In 2017, the prefilled syringes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fill-finish manufacturing consumables market. This share of the prefilled syringes market is mainly due to their advantages, such as ease of administration, time and accuracy benefits, safety, and biologic sterility.



By end user, the market is classified into contract manufacturing organizations, biopharma companies, and other end users. In terms of value, the contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. This can primarily be attributed to the rising demand for outsourcing the fill-finish manufacturing process and growing number of new entrants in the biologics manufacturing market.



Geographically, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global fill-finish manufacturing market in 2017. The growing focus on the development of biosimilar due to the patent expiry of key biologic products is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the European market. Followed by Europe, North America is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global fill-finish manufacturing market in 2017.



The key players in the fill-finish manufacturing market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West Pharmaceutical Services) (US), Gerresheimer AG (Gerresheimer) (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch) (Germany), IMA (Italy), OPTIMA (Germany), and Nipro Medical Corporation (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Primary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data from Primary Sources

2.1.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fill-Finish Manufacturing: Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market, 2017

4.3 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market, By Product, 2017 Vs. 2022

4.4 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market, By End User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Driver

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancement in Fill-Finish Products

5.2.1.2 Growth of the Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Prefilled Syringes

5.2.1.4 Rise in Fill-Finish Outsourcing

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated With Isolators/Rabs

5.2.3 Opportunity

5.2.3.1 Growth of Biomanufacturing in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Challenges Associated With Manufacturing Prefilled Syringes



6 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Prefilled Syringes

6.2.1.1 Glass Prefilled Syringes

6.2.1.2 Plastic Prefilled Syringes

6.2.2 Vials

6.2.3 Cartridges

6.2.4 Other Consumables

6.3 Instruments



7 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

7.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.4 Other End Users



8 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 Uk

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Rest of Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Us

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2016

9.3 Competitive Situation And Trends

9.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

9.3.2 Acquisitions

9.3.3 Collaborations, Agreements, And Partnerships

9.3.4 Other Strategies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

10.2 West Pharmaceutical Services

10.3 Gerresheimer

10.4 Robert Bosch

10.5 IMA

10.6 Optima

10.7 Bausch + Strbel

10.8 Groninger

10.9 Maquinaria Industrial Dara

10.10 Nipro Medical Corporation

10.11 Schott AG

10.12 SGD

10.13 Stevanato Group



