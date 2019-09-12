Global $4.52 Bn Digital Audio Workstation Market Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Audio Workstation Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital audio workstation market set to hit the market value of US$ 4.52 Bn in 2027 and expected to witness significant CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Market Insights



Technological advancements in the music industry have unleashed phenomenon in the application of Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) among artists for the tasks of composing, recording, mixing and mastering in music. Computer-based DAW is an electronic system which comprises basic components such as audio interface, computer, digital audio editor software, input device, designed for recording, editing and playing back digital audio.



The overall digital audio workstation market is segmented based on component, type, deployment model, operating system type, and end-user. Editing segment accounted as the largest segment in the overall digital audio workstation market. DAW utilizes the tempo map while editing audio that proved as a time-saving process. North America was the largest market for a digital audio workstation in 2018, chiefly due to early adoption of advanced technology across the musical industry.



Similarly, the region headquarters number of major market players such as Apple Inc., Acoustica, Inc., Adobe Inc., MOTU, Inc., Avid Technology, Cakewalk, Inc. and PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc. among others. Further, Asia Pacific digital audio workstation market initiated to grow with significant pace chiefly due to rapidly growing musical industry.



Competitive Insights



Major players in the digital audio workstation market include Apple Inc., Acoustica, Inc., Adobe Inc., MOTU, Inc., Avid Technology, Cakewalk, Inc., PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc., Ableton Live, Native Instruments GmbH, Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, and MAGIX among others. Software and service providers constantly aiming for technological advancement to improve the value proposition of offerings.



For instance, in June 2019, Apple Inc. introduced the advanced version of DAW software to meet the capabilities of Mac Pro. Similarly, in May 2019, Avid Technology announced the launch of Pro Tools for users working on a large number of track environments. Advanced software delivers 50% more audio tracks compared to the previous one.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Digital Audio Workstation Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Digital Audio Workstation Market, by Component , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.3. Services



5. Global Digital Audio Workstation Market, by Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Editing

5.3. Mixing

5.4. Recording



6. Global Digital Audio Workstation Market, by Deployment Model, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. On-premise

6.3. Cloud



7. Global Digital Audio Workstation Market, by Operating System Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. MAC

7.3. Windows

7.4. Android

7.5. Linux



8. Global Digital Audio Workstation Market, by End-user, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. Songwriters & Production Teams

8.3. Educational Institutes

8.4. Professional/Audio Engineers and Mixers

8.5. Artists/Performers

8.6. Electronic Musicians

8.7. Music Studios

8.8. Others



9. North America Digital Audio Workstation Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Europe Digital Audio Workstation Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



11. Asia Pacific Digital Audio Workstation Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



12. Rest of the World Digital Audio Workstation Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Apple, Inc.

13.2. Acoustica, Inc.

13.3. Adobe, Inc.

13.4. MOTU, Inc.

13.5. Avid Technology

13.6. Cakewalk, Inc.

13.7. PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc.

13.8. Ableton Live

13.9. Native Instruments GmbH

13.10. Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

13.11. MAGIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbrtdy

SOURCE Research and Markets

