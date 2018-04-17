Global $4.8 Billion Flow Cytometry Market 2018-2022 by Technology, Product & Services, Application, and End User

The global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2022 from USD 3.29 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the continuous technological advancements in the field of flow cytometry, increasing incidence and prevalence of target diseases (such as HIV/AIDS and cancer), and growing adoption of flow cytometry in advanced research activities and clinical trials.

However, factors such as the high cost of flow cytometry instruments and a dearth of skilled professionals and insufficient knowledge regarding the use of flow cytometers are restraining the growth of this market.



By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based technology. In 2017, the cell-based technology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, however, the bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of product and services, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables; instruments; services; software; and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology



7 Flow Cytometry Market, By Product & Service



8 Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Application



9 Flow Cytometry Market, By End User



10 Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Acea Biosciences

Agilent Technologies

Apogee Flow Systems

Beckman Coulter



Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biomrieux S.A.

Enzo Life Sciences



Luminex

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Sony Biotechnology



Stratedigm

Sysmex Partec



Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ctb3v/global_4_8?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-4-8-billion-flow-cytometry-market-2018-2022-by-technology-product--services-application-and-end-user-300631146.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

