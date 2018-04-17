Global $4.8 Billion Flow Cytometry Market 2018-2022 by Technology, Product & Services, Application, and End User

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell & Bead-based), Product & Services (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagents), Application (Research (Cell Analysis), Clinical (Cancer, HIV)), End User (Academia, Research Institute, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2022 from USD 3.29 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2022.
The key factors driving the growth of this market include the continuous technological advancements in the field of flow cytometry, increasing incidence and prevalence of target diseases (such as HIV/AIDS and cancer), and growing adoption of flow cytometry in advanced research activities and clinical trials.
However, factors such as the high cost of flow cytometry instruments and a dearth of skilled professionals and insufficient knowledge regarding the use of flow cytometers are restraining the growth of this market.
By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based technology. In 2017, the cell-based technology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, however, the bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of product and services, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables; instruments; services; software; and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology
7 Flow Cytometry Market, By Product & Service
8 Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Application
9 Flow Cytometry Market, By End User
10 Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- Acea Biosciences
- Agilent Technologies
- Apogee Flow Systems
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biomrieux S.A.
- Enzo Life Sciences
- Luminex
- Merck KGaA
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Sony Biotechnology
- Stratedigm
- Sysmex Partec
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
