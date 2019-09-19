Global $4.8 Bn Artificial Casings Market to 2025: Manufacturers' Shift from Natural Casings to Artificial Casings

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Value Added Casing, Textile Casing, and Net Casing) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global artificial casings market is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increase in the global population and subsequent rise in the meat consumption and production, increasing sausage manufacturer's focus on productivity and costs reduction, accelerating investments from leading players, increasing preference to artificial casings by sausage manufacturers, casings manufacturers' shift from natural casings to artificial casings due to operational challenges, and rising number of food restaurant chains.



The geographic analysis provides detailed insights on the key trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the demographic & economic impact, government & private investments, and regulatory scenario. The report identifies North America being the largest market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.



The geographic analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to its well-established food and beverage industry, huge consumption of sausage and processed meat products, and an increasing number of fast-food restaurant chains.



The report also includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3 years (2017-2019). The market players employed various strategies to expand their product offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increase in the Global Population and Subsequent Rise in the Meat Consumption and Production

4.2.2. Increasing Investments from Leading Players

4.2.3. Increasing Preference for Artificial Casings by Sausage Manufactures

4.2.4. Casings Manufacturers' Shift from Natural Casings to Artificial Casings Due to Operational Challenges

4.2.5. Rising Number of Fast Food Restaurant Chains

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Consumer Preference to Natural Casings Over Artificial Casings

4.4. Opportunity

4.4.1. Emerging Economies - Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Animal Diseases and Health Concerns

4.6. Market Share Analysis



5. Artificial Casings Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Collagen Casing

5.2.1. Edible Collagen Casing

5.2.2. Non-Edible Collagen Casing

5.3. Cellulose Casings

5.4. Plastic Casings

5.5. Fibrous Casings

5.6. Value Added Casings

5.7. Textile Casings

5.8. Net Casings



6. Artificial Casings Market, by Geography



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Acquisitions and Mergers

7.3. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.4. New Product Launches



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Viscofan, S.A.

8.2. Devro plc

8.3. Selo B.V.

8.4. Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited

8.5. DAT-Schaub Group (Part of Danish Crown AmbA)

8.6. Viskoteepak Holding Ab Ltd.

8.7. Fibran, S.A.

8.8. Viskase Companies, Inc.

8.9. Innovia Films Limited (Part of Innovia Group (Holding 1) Limited)

8.10. Colpak (Part of Columbit Group)

8.11. Nippi, Inc.

8.12. FABIOS S.A.

8.13. Nitta Casings Inc. (Subsidiary of Nitta Gelatine Inc.)

8.14. Kalle GmbH

8.15. Oversea DeWied International LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwgy5h





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

