Global $427.4 Million In-Vitro Lung Model Market 2018-2023 - Growing Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models

The lung in vitro models market is projected to reach USD 427.4 Million by 2023 from USD 190.5 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 17.5%.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, advancements in cell culture technologies, and the development of new 3D in vitro models.

The report analyzes the lung in vitro models market by type, applications, and region. Based on type, the in vitro lung model market is segmented into 2D cell models and 3D cell models. 3D cell models is further segmented into in-house and commercialized 3D models (ready-to-use). The 3D cell models segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the rising need for efficient lung in vitro models that mimic in vivo physiology.

Based on application, the market is segmented into applications of 2D models and 3D models. Applications of 2D models include drug discovery and toxicology, 3D model development, and basic research. The drug discovery and toxicology segment is expected to hold the largest share of 2D applications in 2018. The drug discovery and toxicology applications dominated the 2D application segment owing to the flexibility and high throughput capabilities of 2D cell models.

Applications of 3D models include drug discovery and toxicology, physiological research, and stem cell research & regenerative medicine. The drug discovery and toxicology segment applications of 3D lung in vitro models are expected to dominate the market in 2018. The 3D cell models provide the relevant in vivo environment and reproducibility for drug discovery and toxicology applications.

Based on region, the in vitro lung model market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. In 2018, North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global lung in vitro models market. The development in the market in North America is driven by the flourishing research environment and abundant funding program such as increased funds for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and increased R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

However, the dearth of skilled professionals such as researchers and technicians that are required to set up and run experiments involving complex in vitro models, is likely to be a challenge for market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Currency

1.3 Limitations

1.4 Assumptions for the Study

1.5 Years Considered for the Study

1.6 Segmentation



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Bottom Up Approach

2.4 Top Down Approach

2.5 Market Breakdown



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamic

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges



5 In Vitro Lung Model Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 2D Cell Models

5.3 3D Cell Models



6 In Vitro Lung Model Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Applications of 2D Models

6.3 Applications of 3D Models



7 In Vitro Lung Model Market, By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 APAC

7.5 RoW



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Evolution Framework

8.3 Market Ranking Analysis

8.4 Competetive Situations and Trends



9 Company Profiles

9.1 ATCC

9.2 Lonza

9.3 Epithelix

9.4 Mattek

9.5 Emulate

9.6 Tissuse

9.7 Mimetas

9.8 Insphero

9.9 CN Bio Innovations



