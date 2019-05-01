Global $436.89 Billion Smart Manufacturing Market Outlook 2017-2026 with Profiles of IBM, Honeywell, GE, Daifuku, Cisco, Schneider, Siemens, Emerson, Oracle, SAP, Yokogawa, ABB and Rockwell

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Manufacturing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Manufacturing market accounted for $153.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $436.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for software systems that reduces time and cost, rising emphasis on regulatory compliances and rising use of industrial automation in manufacturing are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, low adoption of technologies owing to technical issues and lack of standardization among equipment manufacturers and in connectivity protocols are the factors hampering the market. In addition, the integration of different solutions to provide improved performance and increasing adoption of IOT and cloud platforms are providing ample of opportunities.



Smart manufacturing involves the use of automation equipment and the aim to be achieved through this process is the use of information technology to use it for the advantage of reaching a global market. This manufacturing decreases the workload and makes for more flexibility in the entire process. It is a method of manufacturing which aims at optimizing the concept, product manufacturing, and transaction process.



Based on the end user, the automotive segment accounted owing to increasing demand for automobiles in developing countries; technological innovations, such as electric cars, fuel-efficient cars, connected cars; and growing competition in the market are expected to drive the demand for smart manufacturing in the automotive industry. Installing robots has helped several automotive companies to offset the shortage and high costs of acquiring and retaining skilled labor.



By Geography, the Asia Pacific region is the world's one of the fastest evolving due to increased spending on improving performance, security, and economic stability. The region is witnessing a surge in the deployment of smart manufacturing technologies. China, being one of the top manufacturing countries, has been adopting enabling technologies to increase operational efficiency and production in the country.



Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Manufacturing market include IBM, Honeywell, GE, Stratatys, 3D Systems, Daifuku, 4 JBT, Cisco, Schneider, Siemens, Emerson, Oracle, SAP, Yokogawa, ABB and Rockwell.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Components

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sensor

5.3 Machine Vision Systems

5.4 Robotics

5.5 Control Device

5.6 Communication Segment

5.7 Other Components



6 Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Information Technology

6.2.1 Human Machine Interface

6.2.2 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence

6.2.3 Plant Asset Management

6.2.4 Manufacturing Execution System

6.2.5 Warehouse Management System

6.2.6 Industrial Communications

6.2.7 Other Information Technologies

6.3 Enabling Technology

6.3.1 Ar And Vr In Manufacturing

6.3.2 Collaborative Robots

6.3.3 Industrial Machine Vision

6.3.4 Machine Condition Monitoring

6.3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing

6.3.6 Industrial 3d Printing

6.3.7 Automated Guided Vehicle

6.3.8 Digital Twin

6.3.9 Industrial Cybersecurity

6.3.10 Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)



7 Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Discrete Industry

7.2.1 Defense

7.2.2 Medical Devices

7.2.3 Automotive

7.2.4 Semiconductors & Electronics

7.2.5 Machine Manufacturing

7.2.6 Aerospace

7.2.7 Others Discrete Industries

7.3 Process Industry

7.3.1 Pulp & Paper

7.3.2 Metals & Mining

7.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.4 Oil & Gas

7.3.5 Energy & Power

7.3.6 Chemicals

7.3.7 Food & Beverages

7.3.8 Other Process Industries



8 Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 IBM

10.2 Honeywell

10.3 GE

10.4 Stratatys

10.5 3d Systems

10.6 Daifuku

10.7 Cisco

10.8 Schneider

10.9 Siemens

10.10 Emerson

10.11 Oracle

10.12 SAP

10.13 Yokogawa

10.14 ABB

10.15 Rockwell



