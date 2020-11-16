Global $468.2 Billion Online Ad Spending Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Ad Spending - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online Ad Spending Market to Reach US$468.2 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Ad Spending estimated at US$262 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$468.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Online Ad Spending market in the U. S. is estimated at US$75.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$83.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$83.9 Billion by the year 2027. 

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Baidu, Inc.
  • Facebook, Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • LinkedIn Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Millennial Media LLC
  • SINA Corporation
  • Sogou
  • Twitter, Inc.
  • Yahoo!
  • Youku

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Online Ad Spending Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Online Ad Spending by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
  • World Historic Review for Online Ad Spending by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Online Ad Spending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • Current & Future Analysis for Online Ad Spending by Segment - Online Ad Spending - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
  • Historic Review for Online Ad Spending by Segment - Online Ad Spending Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 51

