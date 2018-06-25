Global 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution) Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution) in Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AT&T

- Bharti Airtel Limited

- China Mobile Limited

- China Telecom Corporation Limited

- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited



4G LTE (LONG TERM EVOLUTION) MCP-6979 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Mobile Communications: An Introductory Prelude

Table 1: Global Mobile Network Services Market by Technology (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for GSM, HSPA, Long Term Evolution (LTE) and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4G: The Latest Transformative Phase of Mobile Communication Sector

Table 2: 4G Network Availability (In %) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Average 4G Network Speeds (in Mbps) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4G Penetration Rates Continue to Rise

Key Advantages Offered Drive Wider Adoption

1 Gbps Downlink Peak Data Speeds of LTE-A Tilt the Tide In Favor of 4G

Evolution in Peak LTE Downlink Throughput over the Years

Thrust towards QoS & QoE Instigates 4G Deployments

Operators Prioritize 4G in line with Changing User Expectations

Developed Countries: The Foremost Adopters of 4G Services

Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Positive Economic Scenario to Help Augment Market Prospects

Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2014-2017P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market Outlook



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

4G Makes Robust Gains in General & Enterprise Consumer Markets

Transition from 3G to LTE and WiMAX Fuels Market Growth

Smartphones Usage Patterns Favor 4G Market

Table 5: World Smartphones Market by Region/ Country (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Shipments (thousand units) for Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Canada, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Smartphone Adoption Rate and Connections (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Uptrend in Mobile Internet Usage Elevates Market Prospects

4G to Play Pivotal Role in Future Growth of Mobile Traffic

Table 8: Global Mobile Traffic Scenario by Application Type (2016 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Exabyte Consumption for Browsing, Social Networking, Video and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Monthly Mobile Data Traffic for Smartphones by Region (2016 & 2022): Data Usage in GB/month for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Monthly Mobile Data Traffic (in GB) for Smartphones and Tablet PCs (2016 & 2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4G to Suffice Mobile Video Demand

4G Enhances Online Gaming Experience

4G Connectivity for End-to-End Social Networking

Mobile Messaging Made Highly Convenient with 4G Service

Table 11: Global Mobile Messaging App Market by Region/Country (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Number of Users (in Thousands) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Urban Locations: The Key Service Zones for 4G

Table 12: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities

Table 14: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4G Offers Comprehensive Support for IoT & M2M

Enterprises Prefer 4G Solution in their €˜Mobility€™ Ecosystem

4G to Improve Prospects of SMEs

4G for Seamless Mobile Cloud Services

OFDMA-Based LTE-A Propagates 4G Market Expansion

Both LTE-TDD and LTE-FDD Gain Traction

LTE-A Enhancements Augment Proficiency of 4G Networks

Carrier Aggregation: A High-Tech Enhancement

4G Deployments with Small Cells Gather Steam

VoLTE to Drive Uptake of 4G Services

4G to Proliferate Wi-Fi Domain

Digital Transactions Made Easier with 4G

High-Potential Opportunities in Automotive Sector

4G to Aid Healthcare Sector

Public Safety Operations Made Easier with 4G LTE

4G: Boon for App Developers

Seamless Support for App Innovation

Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence Market Prospects



3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



4. SERVICE/PRODUCT LAUNCHES

AT&T to Enhance 4G LTE Capacity in Henry County

Verizon and Samsung Launch 4G LTE Network Extender for Enterprise

AT&T Rolls Out 4G Services in Greene and Owen County

Reliance Jio Unveils 4G SIM Cards

Micromax Introduces Micromax Canvas Spark 4G Smartphone

Micromax Introduces Canvas 5 Lite Smartphone

Asus Introduces ASUS Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE

Telstra Commences Wholesale 4G Mobile Services to MVNO Partners

VNPN-VinaPhone Commences 4G Services in Vietnam

BTL and Huawei to Rollout 4G LTE Network in Belize

Etisalat Nigeria Introduces Mobile 4G LTE Service in Nigeria

Zantel to Unveil 4G Services in Tanzania

Lenovo Unveils A2010 4G LTE Smartphone

Micromax Introduces New 4G LTE Smartphones

Etisalat Introduces 4G LTE Services in the Middle East



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

AT&T Collaborates with Honda North America

Avago Technologies Acquires Broadcom

KDDI Signs VoLTE Roaming Agreement with Verizon

Qualcomm Signs Patent License Agreement with Lenovo

Idea Cellular Selects Ericsson for 4G Upgrade

Vodafone Teams Up with Afrimax Group

U.S. Cellular to Add 4G LTE Cell Sites

Mitel® Takes Over Mavenir Systems

Sistema Shyam Teleservices to Merge with Reliance Communications

MediaTek Extends Collaboration with Micromax Informatics

SK Telecom Selects Broadcom



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

4G Service Providers

AT&T (US)

Bharti Airtel Limited (India)

China Mobile Limited (China)

China Telecom Corporation Limited (China)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (China)

KDDI Corp. (Japan)

KT Corp. (South Korea)

NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (Japan)

Orange S.A. (France)

SK Telecom (South Korea)

Sprint Nextel Corporation (US)

TelefÃ³nica S.A. (Spain)

Telenor ASA (Norway)

Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia)

T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (US)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

4G Handset & Infrastructure Providers

Apple Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Lenovo (China)

Motorola Mobility LLC (US)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

ZTE Corporation (China)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Increasing Role of Mobile Internet Bodes Well for 4G Market

Uptrend in Mobile Video Vertical Augments 4G Prospects

Leading Players in the 4G Services Vertical

Apple Leads 4G Devices Domain

Service/Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

4G to Gain from Uptrend in Smartphone Market

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

4G Emerges as a Natural Choice for Mobile Data Users

Table 21: 4G Coverage Rate as a Percentage of Population in Select European Countries as of Q3 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4G Benefits from Upward Trajectory in Smartphones Segment

Table 22: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Players in the 4G Services Domain

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European 7-Year Perspective for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 27: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 30: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

4G Market Sees Fast Paced Growth in Scandinavian Countries

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Expanding User Base of Smartphones to Augment Demand for 4G Services

Table 32: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

4G Emergences as Mobile Network of Choice

Rapidly Expanding 4G Subscription Rates in China

Table 35: Chinese Mobile Communication Market by Technology (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Subscribers for 4G, 3G and 2G (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Chinese Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (2009-2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Leading Players in the Chinese 4G LTE Market by Subscriber Base (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Leading Players in the Chinese 4G LTE Market by Base Station Count (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of 4G Base Stations for China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Large User Base of Smartphones & Mobile Internet Favor Market Expansion

Key Trends in the Chinese Smartphone Market

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Launch of Reliance Jio Boosts 4G Market Prospects in India

Mobile Network Operators Prioritize 4G Services

Expanding Smartphones Market Paves Way for 4G Services

Key Trends in the Indian Smartphone Market

Service/Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Service/Product Launches

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Senses High-Potential Opportunities in Latin America

Mexico 4G Services Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

African Mobile Scenario: Key Statistical Data

Table 44: African Mobile Communication Market by Technology Type (2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Subscriptions for 2G, 3G and 4G (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: African Mobile Communication Market (2016 & 2020P): Penetration of Mobile Connectivity as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: African Mobile Communication Market by Handset Type (2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Subscriptions for Smartphones and Non-Smartphones (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Service/Product Launches

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 96) The United States (16) Canada (3) Japan (3) Europe (25) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33) Middle East (5) Latin America (3) Africa (8)

