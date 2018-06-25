Global 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution) Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution) in Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AT&T
- Bharti Airtel Limited
- China Mobile Limited
- China Telecom Corporation Limited
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
4G LTE (LONG TERM EVOLUTION) MCP-6979 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Mobile Communications: An Introductory Prelude
Table 1: Global Mobile Network Services Market by Technology (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for GSM, HSPA, Long Term Evolution (LTE) and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4G: The Latest Transformative Phase of Mobile Communication Sector
Table 2: 4G Network Availability (In %) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Average 4G Network Speeds (in Mbps) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4G Penetration Rates Continue to Rise
Key Advantages Offered Drive Wider Adoption
1 Gbps Downlink Peak Data Speeds of LTE-A Tilt the Tide In Favor of 4G
Evolution in Peak LTE Downlink Throughput over the Years
Thrust towards QoS & QoE Instigates 4G Deployments
Operators Prioritize 4G in line with Changing User Expectations
Developed Countries: The Foremost Adopters of 4G Services
Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Positive Economic Scenario to Help Augment Market Prospects
Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2014-2017P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Market Outlook
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
4G Makes Robust Gains in General & Enterprise Consumer Markets
Transition from 3G to LTE and WiMAX Fuels Market Growth
Smartphones Usage Patterns Favor 4G Market
Table 5: World Smartphones Market by Region/ Country (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Shipments (thousand units) for Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Canada, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Smartphone Adoption Rate and Connections (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Uptrend in Mobile Internet Usage Elevates Market Prospects
4G to Play Pivotal Role in Future Growth of Mobile Traffic
Table 8: Global Mobile Traffic Scenario by Application Type (2016 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Exabyte Consumption for Browsing, Social Networking, Video and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Monthly Mobile Data Traffic for Smartphones by Region (2016 & 2022): Data Usage in GB/month for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Monthly Mobile Data Traffic (in GB) for Smartphones and Tablet PCs (2016 & 2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4G to Suffice Mobile Video Demand
4G Enhances Online Gaming Experience
4G Connectivity for End-to-End Social Networking
Mobile Messaging Made Highly Convenient with 4G Service
Table 11: Global Mobile Messaging App Market by Region/Country (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Number of Users (in Thousands) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Urban Locations: The Key Service Zones for 4G
Table 12: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities
Table 14: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4G Offers Comprehensive Support for IoT & M2M
Enterprises Prefer 4G Solution in their €˜Mobility€™ Ecosystem
4G to Improve Prospects of SMEs
4G for Seamless Mobile Cloud Services
OFDMA-Based LTE-A Propagates 4G Market Expansion
Both LTE-TDD and LTE-FDD Gain Traction
LTE-A Enhancements Augment Proficiency of 4G Networks
Carrier Aggregation: A High-Tech Enhancement
4G Deployments with Small Cells Gather Steam
VoLTE to Drive Uptake of 4G Services
4G to Proliferate Wi-Fi Domain
Digital Transactions Made Easier with 4G
High-Potential Opportunities in Automotive Sector
4G to Aid Healthcare Sector
Public Safety Operations Made Easier with 4G LTE
4G: Boon for App Developers
Seamless Support for App Innovation
Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence Market Prospects
3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
4. SERVICE/PRODUCT LAUNCHES
AT&T to Enhance 4G LTE Capacity in Henry County
Verizon and Samsung Launch 4G LTE Network Extender for Enterprise
AT&T Rolls Out 4G Services in Greene and Owen County
Reliance Jio Unveils 4G SIM Cards
Micromax Introduces Micromax Canvas Spark 4G Smartphone
Micromax Introduces Canvas 5 Lite Smartphone
Asus Introduces ASUS Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE
Telstra Commences Wholesale 4G Mobile Services to MVNO Partners
VNPN-VinaPhone Commences 4G Services in Vietnam
BTL and Huawei to Rollout 4G LTE Network in Belize
Etisalat Nigeria Introduces Mobile 4G LTE Service in Nigeria
Zantel to Unveil 4G Services in Tanzania
Lenovo Unveils A2010 4G LTE Smartphone
Micromax Introduces New 4G LTE Smartphones
Etisalat Introduces 4G LTE Services in the Middle East
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
AT&T Collaborates with Honda North America
Avago Technologies Acquires Broadcom
KDDI Signs VoLTE Roaming Agreement with Verizon
Qualcomm Signs Patent License Agreement with Lenovo
Idea Cellular Selects Ericsson for 4G Upgrade
Vodafone Teams Up with Afrimax Group
U.S. Cellular to Add 4G LTE Cell Sites
Mitel® Takes Over Mavenir Systems
Sistema Shyam Teleservices to Merge with Reliance Communications
MediaTek Extends Collaboration with Micromax Informatics
SK Telecom Selects Broadcom
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
4G Service Providers
AT&T (US)
Bharti Airtel Limited (India)
China Mobile Limited (China)
China Telecom Corporation Limited (China)
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (China)
KDDI Corp. (Japan)
KT Corp. (South Korea)
NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (Japan)
Orange S.A. (France)
SK Telecom (South Korea)
Sprint Nextel Corporation (US)
TelefÃ³nica S.A. (Spain)
Telenor ASA (Norway)
Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia)
T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG (Germany)
Verizon Communications, Inc. (US)
Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
4G Handset & Infrastructure Providers
Apple Inc. (US)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
HTC Corporation (Taiwan)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Lenovo (China)
Motorola Mobility LLC (US)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
ZTE Corporation (China)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Increasing Role of Mobile Internet Bodes Well for 4G Market
Uptrend in Mobile Video Vertical Augments 4G Prospects
Leading Players in the 4G Services Vertical
Apple Leads 4G Devices Domain
Service/Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
4G to Gain from Uptrend in Smartphone Market
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
4G Emerges as a Natural Choice for Mobile Data Users
Table 21: 4G Coverage Rate as a Percentage of Population in Select European Countries as of Q3 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4G Benefits from Upward Trajectory in Smartphones Segment
Table 22: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Players in the 4G Services Domain
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European 7-Year Perspective for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 27: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 30: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
4G Market Sees Fast Paced Growth in Scandinavian Countries
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Expanding User Base of Smartphones to Augment Demand for 4G Services
Table 32: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
4G Emergences as Mobile Network of Choice
Rapidly Expanding 4G Subscription Rates in China
Table 35: Chinese Mobile Communication Market by Technology (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Subscribers for 4G, 3G and 2G (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Chinese Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (2009-2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Leading Players in the Chinese 4G LTE Market by Subscriber Base (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Leading Players in the Chinese 4G LTE Market by Base Station Count (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of 4G Base Stations for China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Large User Base of Smartphones & Mobile Internet Favor Market Expansion
Key Trends in the Chinese Smartphone Market
Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Launch of Reliance Jio Boosts 4G Market Prospects in India
Mobile Network Operators Prioritize 4G Services
Expanding Smartphones Market Paves Way for 4G Services
Key Trends in the Indian Smartphone Market
Service/Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Australia
South Korea
Taiwan
Service/Product Launches
Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Senses High-Potential Opportunities in Latin America
Mexico 4G Services Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
African Mobile Scenario: Key Statistical Data
Table 44: African Mobile Communication Market by Technology Type (2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Subscriptions for 2G, 3G and 4G (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: African Mobile Communication Market (2016 & 2020P): Penetration of Mobile Connectivity as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: African Mobile Communication Market by Handset Type (2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Subscriptions for Smartphones and Non-Smartphones (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Service/Product Launches
Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Analyzed with Number of Unique Subscribers in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 96) The United States (16) Canada (3) Japan (3) Europe (25) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33) Middle East (5) Latin America (3) Africa (8)
