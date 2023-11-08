Global 4G Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis: Track Prices for Post and Prepaid Price Plans from 200 Operators

08 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET
Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge. The author has researched and collated prices for post and prepaid price plans from 200 operators across Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allow for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 3,000 and plus price plans covered.
In this continuously updated service based on a survey of global mobile network providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.
Key highlights of the database include:
- 200+ operators (contiguously expanding)
- 100+ countries (continuously expanding)
- Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in
- tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison
- Services covered include Voice plans, Data plans and Smartphone plans,
- A range of data points are included, connection, rental, inclusive allowances (voice, SMS, MMS, data and other), set-up charges, billing increments and usage rates (voice domestic, IDD, SMS, MMS and data).
- Relevant notes are provided for each pricing plan
- All prices are updated quarterly, changes made are marked in red.
- Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes
- Enquiry service provided by the Mobile Tariff Specialist with 24-years of experience in telecoms pricing
Subscription includes:
- 4 Updates per annum
- Summary report with each update
- FREE Enquiry Service
Who should subscribe to this service:
- Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries
- Telecommunication operators active in the mobile and fixed markets
- Telecommunication Managers in Enterprise organisations needing to keep track of the availability of pricing plans and the latest developments in mobile prices
- Software and equipment vendors
- Consultancies
- Investors, Venture Capital companies and financial institutions
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 2 degrees
- 3
- A1 (M-Tel)
- A1 Mobilkom
- A1 Slovenia (Si Mobil)
- AIS
- AMC
- AT&T Wireless
- Africell
- Airtel (previously Zain)
- BASE
- Bell
- Bite
- Bouygues Telecom
- CSL
- CST movel
- CTM
- Celcom
- China Mobile
- Claro
- Comium
- Comores telecom HURI
- Cyta-Vodafone
- DTAC
- DiGi
- Dialog
- Digicel
- Djezzy
- Djibouti Telecom
- DoCoMo
- EE
- EMT
- Eagle Mobile
- Econet
- Eir (previously Meteor)
- Elisa (Saunalahti)
- Entel
- Epic (previously MTN)
- Ethio Telecom
- Free Mobile
- Go
- IAM
- Iliad
- Jazz
- KPN Mobile
- LUXGSM
- Leo
- M1
- MTN
- Magenta (prev. T-Mobile)
- Mascom
- Mattel
- Maxis
- Meo (TMN)
- Mobilis
- Mobistar
- Mobitel - Zain
- Moov (Telecel Togo)
- Movistar
- NOS(previously Optimus)
- Netcom
- O2 Telefonica
- Ooredoo
- Optus
- Orange (Meditel)
- Orange (airtel (Zain/CelTel))
- Orange Senegal
- P4 (Play)
- Plus GSM
- Proximus
- Rogers
- SFR
- Safaricom
- Salt (previously Orange)
- SingTel
- SmarTone-Vodafone
- Softbank
- Spark (Telekom NZ)
- Star Telecom (Vibo)
- Starhub
- Sunrise
- Swisscom
- T-Mobile (prev EraGSM)
- TIM
- TPG
- Taiwan Mobile
- Tango
- Telefonica O2
- Telekom
- Telekom (T-Mobile)
- Telenor (Globul)
- Telfort
- Telia (Omnitel)
- Telia DK
- TeliaSonera Mobil
- Telstra/Sub-brand Belong
- Tre
- Turkcell
- Unitel SARL
- VIP
- Verizon
- Viettel
- Vivo
- Vodafone
- Vodafone (Mumbai)
- Wind
- WindTre
- Yoigo
- YouSee (TDC)
