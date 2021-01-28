Global 4K Medical Imaging Market Report 2021-2030: From Humble 2D Beginnings to a Holographic Future

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 4K Medical Imaging Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's

The global 4K medical imaging market was valued at $822.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $2,399.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2020-2030.



The global 4K medical imaging market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. There is a rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing evidence for efficient and promising results in treatment and diagnosis assistance. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of emerging players developing advanced imaging and visualization systems into the healthcare space. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of 4K medical imaging systems across the globe.



Global 4K Medical Imaging Market Forecast, 2020-2030



The increasing demand for superior visualization quality for medical field, and availability of technologically advanced products in the field of high-definition medical imaging, and the increasing incidences of chronic health conditions have driven the growth of the global 4K medical imaging market, huge R&D investments, among others, are the major factors fueling the market growth. In addition to these factors, there are significant challenges and restraints, which are restricting market growth.



These challenges include the physicians' reluctance toward the adoption of advanced technologies such as 4K imaging. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on the 4K medical imaging market in the next five years, and the market will grow multifold.



Competitive Landscape



The global 4K medical imaging market consists of numerous large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, the manufacturers in the market have an ample number of opportunities to expand their offerings and establish a strong foothold in the market.



During January 2015-November 2020, the market witnessed approximately 38 partnership, alliance, and business expansion, two regulatory and legal activities, 49 new offerings, and five mergers and acquisitions in the past five years (2015-2020). New offerings were among the most frequently followed strategies that were incorporated by numerous players to establish a strong foothold in the market.



Most of the manufacturers in the market are incorporating collaborations and partnerships with not only other companies but also the university and research institutions as the key strategies to develop novel 4K medical imaging systems and attain a strong financial position in the market.



