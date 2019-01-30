Global $5.2 Bn Antioxidants Market Outlook 2017-2026
The "Antioxidants - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Antioxidants market accounted for $2.5 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach $5.2 billion by 2026
The decreasing prices in antioxidants and increasing demand for food & beverages, animal feed additives and pharmaceuticals are some of the factors triggering the market growth. However, Lack of awareness and knowledge regarding the hazardous effects of overdose of antioxidants will restrain the market. The mounting demand for the rosemary extracts and anti-aging will provide ample opportunities in the market.
An antioxidant is a substance which can decelerate the damage that can be caused to other substances by the effects of oxygen. They are also known as shelf-life extenders'. Antioxidants are utilised as food, cosmetics and animal feed additives for different purposes. In general, it is a substance that slows down the oxidation of hydrocarbons, oils, fats, etc. and therefore helps in checking the deterioration. The term antioxidants refer to two different groups of substances namely industrial chemicals and naturally occurring compounds which are seen in foods and tissue. The antioxidants are majorly divided into two types they are natural antioxidants and synthetic antioxidants.
By product, the market for Natural Antioxidants continues to grow for a variety of reasons. There is a presumption for the natural antioxidants to be safe, as they occur in nature and in foods which have been even used earlier years ago, which are also being safe from the harmful effects and problems of synthetic antioxidants.
Certain substances having antioxidant properties are produced accidentally by processing or cooking foods. Also, there are ongoing research activities happening to improve the utilization of plant or animal products that are involved in the food processing operations. The various types of natural antioxidants available are vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin A, rosemary extracts, polyphenols and carotenoids.
By geography, the increasing concerns related to the health problems like pre-aging problems and the increasing command for healthier diet have been creating lucrative opportunities for enterprises in the antioxidants market in Asia Pacific. In addition the presence of key players from the region and the increasing food and beverages market in the region will further boost the market.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Antioxidants Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Synthetic antioxidants
5.2.1 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)
5.2.2 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
5.2.3 Propyl Gallate
5.2.4 Tert-Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ)
5.2.5 Ascorbyl Palmitate
5.3 Natural Antioxidants
5.3.1 Vitamin E
5.3.2 Vitamin C
5.3.3 Vitamin A
5.3.4 Rosemary extracts
5.3.5 Polyphenols
5.3.6 Carotenoids
6 Global Antioxidants Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquid
6.3 Dry
7 Global Antioxidants Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cosmetic
7.3 Feed Additive
7.4 Food and Beverage
7.5 Pharmaceuticals
7.6 Oil & Fats
7.7 Fuel Additives
7.8 Synthetic Resins
7.9 Other Applications
8 Global Antioxidants Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 BASF SE
10.2 Cargill Incorporated
10.3 Vitablend Nederland B.V.
10.4 Songwon Industrial Co.Ltd
10.5 Skretting
10.6 Naturex S.A.
10.7 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
10.8 Kemin Industries, Inc.
10.9 Kalsec, Inc.
10.10 Adeka Corp.
10.11 AkzoNobel NV
10.12 Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co Ltd
10.13 Eastman
10.14 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
10.15 Chemtura Corp
10.16 Solvay
