Global $5.75+ Billion Lab Automation Market to 2025: Emerging Markets Provide a Pool of Opportunities to Market Players

The global laboratory automation market is estimated to be USD 4.42 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.77 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%



Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary advanced approach used in the laboratory to increase productivity, increase the efficiency of time and the laboratory process. Automation technology is used to streamline or alter manual handling of instruments and processes. The degree of automation that any lab requires depends on its workflow. Some labs prefer automation of only a few instruments, while others might choose to prefer automating its research phase.



Lab automation is expected to grow during the forecast period considering multiple factors such as the adoption of lab automation in pharma and R&D institutes, increase in demand for miniaturizing process equipment.



Various factors contribute to growth in the laboratory automation market such as rise in geriatric population, miniaturization of processes, benefits of lab automation, progressing markets of drug discovery and diagnostics, and government funding for biotech and drug discovery research, while on the contrary low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratories turn out as a restrain on the market.



Segments Covered



Based on equipment and software, the market is segmented into automated workstations, off-the-shelf work-cells, robotic systems, automated storage and retrieval system, software, and other equipment. In 2020, the automated workstation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market. The high demand for automation in liquid handling is the key factor in driving market growth in this segment. Automated workstations offer advantages such as cost and time reduction, and accuracy enhancement.



Based on application, the market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, and Microbiology Solutions. In 2020 clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market. Factors such as growing population and increasing reach of healthcare facilities in growing economies attribute to its growth.



Based on end-user, the lab automation market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic labs, and research and academic institutes. In 2020, the segment of biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market. Factors such as increasing product intricacy, pricing pressure, high cost incurred by errors, and the need for consistency in quality are driving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to adopt automation and accelerate the drug discovery process.



North America is expected to account for the greater share of the global lab automation market. The growth for lab automation in North America is driven by the increasing number of investments in research and innovation by the government, the large presence of pharmaceutical R&D labs in this region, and lab automation adoption by hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs due to the increasing volume of tests. However, high costs of equipment and low priority of automation in small to medium-sized labs are restraining the growth of this market.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in the adoption of Lab Automation

Miniaturization of Processes

Progressing Markets of Drug Discovery and Diagnostics

Government Funding for Biotech and Drug Discovery Research

Restraints

Low Priority for Lab Automation Among Small and Medium-Sized Laboratories

Opportunities

Emerging markets provide a pool of opportunities to market players

The wide scope and increasing adoption in microbiology

Biobanking applications

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Description



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6. Lab Automation Market, By Equipment & Software

6.1 Automated Workstations Primary Packaging Equipment

6.2 Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells

6.3 Robotic Systems

6.4 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)



7. Lab Automation Market, By Application

7.1 Drug Discovery

7.2 Clinical Diagnostics

7.3 Microbiology Solutions



8. Lab Automation Market, By End User

8.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

8.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3 Research and Academic Institutes



9. Lab Automation Market, By Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Tecan

11.1.1 Introduction

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.1.5 Key personnel

11.2 PerkinElmer

11.3 Danaher

11.4 Thermo Fisher

11.5 Agilent Technologies

11.6 Hamilton Robotics

11.7 Abbot Diagnostics

11.8 Eppendorf

11.9 QIAGEN

11.10 Roche Diagnostics

11.11 Siemens Healthineers

11.12 BMG Labtech GmbH

11.13 Aurora Biomed Inc.

11.14 Hudson Robotics

11.15 BIOMERIEUX SA



