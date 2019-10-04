Global $5.86 Bn Molded Pulp Packaging Market Outlook to 2027
Oct 04, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molded Pulp Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Molded Pulp Packaging market accounted for $3.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
Growing disposable income, rising demand for reusable packaging and increasing demand from the food packaging industry are driving the market growth. However, stringent government rules and regulations may hinder the market growth.
Molded pulp packaging is the collection of packaging products/solutions made from recycled paperboard or paper material. These products are generally utilized in the packaging of food products or by the food & beverage industry for servicing. These products consist of different variations ranging from cups, trays, plates, bowls and even wholesale product containers.
By Molded Type, Transfer segment is constantly enhancing during forecast period owing to the developing urbanization and increasing consciousness for better packaging. Typical uses of transfer molded products are for packaging electronic equipment, cellular phones and other household and hardware items.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand which is attributed to the presence of an large number of manufacturing units in this region. Moreover, the countries in this region are the major exporters of packaging materials.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Wood Pulp
5.3 Non-Wood Pulp
6 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Molded Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thermoformed
6.3 Processed
6.4 Thick Wall
6.5 Transfer
7 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Straw Pulps
7.3 Coconut Fibre
7.4 Wood Pulp
7.5 Bamboo Pulp
7.6 Palm Fibre
7.7 Waste Paper/Carton Board
8 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Industrial Packaging
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Transportation and Logistics
8.5 Cosmetic and Pharmaceuticals
8.6 Food & Beverages
8.6.1 Food Packaging
8.6.2 Foodservice Disposables
8.7 Healthcare
8.8 Electronics
8.9 Personal Care
8.10 Other Applications
9 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Plates
9.3 Cups
9.4 Trays
9.5 Clamshells
9.6 Bowls
9.7 Other Products
10 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Genpak LLC
12.2 Thermoformed Engineered Quality LLC
12.3 Brdrene Hartmann A/S
12.4 Primeware- By Primelink Solutions
12.5 Eco-Products
12.6 Fabri-Kal
12.7 UFP Technologies
12.8 Pro-Pac Packaging Limited
12.9 Huhtamaki OYJ
12.10 Pacific Pulp Molding
12.11 Henry Molded Products
12.12 Protopak Engineering Corporation
12.13 Cellulose De La Loire
12.14 Sabert Corporation
12.15 EnviroPAK Corporation
