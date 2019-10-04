Global $5.86 Bn Molded Pulp Packaging Market Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molded Pulp Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Molded Pulp Packaging market accounted for $3.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Growing disposable income, rising demand for reusable packaging and increasing demand from the food packaging industry are driving the market growth. However, stringent government rules and regulations may hinder the market growth.



Molded pulp packaging is the collection of packaging products/solutions made from recycled paperboard or paper material. These products are generally utilized in the packaging of food products or by the food & beverage industry for servicing. These products consist of different variations ranging from cups, trays, plates, bowls and even wholesale product containers.



By Molded Type, Transfer segment is constantly enhancing during forecast period owing to the developing urbanization and increasing consciousness for better packaging. Typical uses of transfer molded products are for packaging electronic equipment, cellular phones and other household and hardware items.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand which is attributed to the presence of an large number of manufacturing units in this region. Moreover, the countries in this region are the major exporters of packaging materials.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wood Pulp

5.3 Non-Wood Pulp



6 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Molded Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermoformed

6.3 Processed

6.4 Thick Wall

6.5 Transfer



7 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Straw Pulps

7.3 Coconut Fibre

7.4 Wood Pulp

7.5 Bamboo Pulp

7.6 Palm Fibre

7.7 Waste Paper/Carton Board



8 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial Packaging

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Transportation and Logistics

8.5 Cosmetic and Pharmaceuticals

8.6 Food & Beverages

8.6.1 Food Packaging

8.6.2 Foodservice Disposables

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Electronics

8.9 Personal Care

8.10 Other Applications



9 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Plates

9.3 Cups

9.4 Trays

9.5 Clamshells

9.6 Bowls

9.7 Other Products



10 Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Genpak LLC

12.2 Thermoformed Engineered Quality LLC

12.3 Brdrene Hartmann A/S

12.4 Primeware- By Primelink Solutions

12.5 Eco-Products

12.6 Fabri-Kal

12.7 UFP Technologies

12.8 Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

12.9 Huhtamaki OYJ

12.10 Pacific Pulp Molding

12.11 Henry Molded Products

12.12 Protopak Engineering Corporation

12.13 Cellulose De La Loire

12.14 Sabert Corporation

12.15 EnviroPAK Corporation



