Global $5.97 Billion Community Cloud Market 2018 to 2023: Major Players are Dell EMC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, and Cisco

The community cloud market was valued at US$1.296 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.02% over the forecast period to reach US$5.978 billion by 2023.

Community cloud market is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. The demand for cloud solutions has been surging over the past few years. Different industries are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to remain competitive by cutting down on information technology infrastructure costs.



Community cloud helps in further reduction of infrastructure cost as the cost incurred is shared among different stakeholders. Regulatory compliance, spending by governments towards community cloud solutions and demand arising from different industry verticals are some of the major factors propelling the growth of this market.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Dell EMC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, and Cisco among others.



Segmentation:



By Component:

Hardware

Server

Networking

Storage

Software

By Application:

Backup and Recovery

Security and Data Privacy

Storage

Analytics

Others

By End User: Industry

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Travel and Transport/Logistics

Education

Others



