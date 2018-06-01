Global $5.97 Billion Community Cloud Market 2018 to 2023: Major Players are Dell EMC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, and Cisco

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Community Cloud Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The community cloud market was valued at US$1.296 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.02% over the forecast period to reach US$5.978 billion by 2023.
Community cloud market is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. The demand for cloud solutions has been surging over the past few years. Different industries are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to remain competitive by cutting down on information technology infrastructure costs.
Community cloud helps in further reduction of infrastructure cost as the cost incurred is shared among different stakeholders. Regulatory compliance, spending by governments towards community cloud solutions and demand arising from different industry verticals are some of the major factors propelling the growth of this market.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Dell EMC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, and Cisco among others.
Segmentation:
By Component:
- Hardware
- Server
- Networking
- Storage
- Software
By Application:
- Backup and Recovery
- Security and Data Privacy
- Storage
- Analytics
- Others
By End User: Industry
- Government
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Travel and Transport/Logistics
- Education
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Akamai Technologies
- Amazon Web Sevices LLC
- CA Technologies
- DXC Technology Company
- Dell EMC
- IBM
- Microsoft Corporation
- Cisco
- Atos SE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wz65c4/global_5_97?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-5-97-billion-community-cloud-market-2018-to-2023-major-players-are-dell-emc-microsoft-corporation-ibm-and-cisco-300657418.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article