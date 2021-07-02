Global $5 Billion Cleanroom Technology Market to 2028: Growing Compliance with Stringent Regulatory Standards for New Product Approvals

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleanroom Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, Equipment), End-use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Medical Device Industry), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleanroom technology market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Growing compliance with stringent regulatory standards for new product approvals, technological advancements by key players to provide customized services to manufacturing companies and increase in awareness about contamination-free products coupled with growing demand in biopharmaceutical and pharma companies to develop high-quality products are some of the key factors driving the market growth.



Moreover, an increase in the development of healthcare facilities and an increase in government initiatives to spread awareness are factors anticipated to drive the market. Some of the initiatives responsible for increased awareness about these technologies, such as the establishment of companies dedicated to instructing manufacturing companies about them, online magazines, and cleanroom company directories, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Cleanroom Academy, founded in 2008, is an example of an organization dedicated to providing related aids to manufacturing companies to optimize their work processes and training pertaining to this technology.



In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain of these consumables including gloves, apparel, wipes, and other cleaning products. This can mainly be attributed to the rapid closure of production sites in China (accounting for 9% of global production for disposable gloves) and Malaysia (producing 64% of the global volumes of disposable gloves). Thus, a 50% fall in the global production capacity owing to which the exceeding demand is left unmatched has impacted the market in a significant way.

Cleanroom Technology Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028, owing to the rapidly increasing incidence of Healthcare-acquired Infections (HAIs)

The cleanroom consumables segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to increased demand for products such as disinfectants, gloves, and wipes to combat the COVID-19 situation in medical facilities

The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to growing advancements in pharmaceutical cleanroom technology, both in terms of technicality and regulations

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, rapid implementation of these facilities, and increase in the number of medical/surgical procedures that require adequate standards

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.5 List to Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights

2.4 Global Cleanroom Technology Snapshot



Chapter 3 Global Cleanroom Technology Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Cleanroom Technology Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.4 Global Cleanroom Technology Market Analysis Tools

3.5 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cleanroom Technology Market



Chapter 4 Cleanroom Technology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028

4.3 Equipment

4.4 Consumables



Chapter 5 Cleanroom Technology Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Global Cleanroom Technology Market: End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028

5.3 Pharmaceutical industry

5.4 Medical device industry

5.5 Biotechnology industry

5.6 Hospitals and diagnostic centers



Chapter 6 Cleanroom Technology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, and End-use

6.1 Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Regional Movement Analysis

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 MEA



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Public Companies

7.5 Private Companies



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Clean Air Products

Kimberley-Clark

DuPont

Terra Universal

Labconco

Clean Room Depot

Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Private Limited

Abtech

M+W Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axhhh3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

