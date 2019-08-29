Global $50+ Billion Wall Decor Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wall Decor Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall wall decor market worldwide was valued at US$ 51.25 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The key factor that drives the growth of the wall decor market is the high adoption of wall decors in several commercials as well as residential applications. The home decor industry is changing rapidly all over the world. Growing consumer preference towards the aesthetic interior look of households is contributing to the growth of the wall decor market. The growing disposable income and rapidly changing lifestyles worldwide are anticipated to escalate the growth of wall decor market. However, the price associated with the raw materials used for wall decor market is expected to restrain the growth of wall decor market.

Additionally, rapidly growing consumer's interest towards the home and office decor are propelling the growth of the wall decor market. The availability of several customized wall decor products is anticipated to augment the growth of the wall decor market. Furthermore, the introduction of digital printing in the wall decor is projected to create several opportunities in the wall decor market.

The global wall decor market is bifurcated into wall decor products and the distribution channels. By the wall decor products, the market is segmented into wall arts, posters and stickers, picture frames, wall mirrors, shelves, and other products. The wall art holds a significant market share in the global wall decor market owing to the adoption of attractive and cost-effective products. Additionally, based on the distribution channels the market of wall decor is further divided into a retail store, online channels, galleries, and other distribution channels. The high sales and availability of different wall decor products from the online distribution channels are anticipated to serve the several growth opportunities in wall decor market.

North America held a maximum market share of approximately more than 40% of the total market share. It is estimated to dominate the wall decode market through the forecast period. The prevalence of major players and the distribution networks including Amazon.com, Lowe's, Home Depot Product Authority, and Walmart are driving the growth of North America wall to decor market.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the wall decor market. The rapidly growing adoption of home decor products across malls, hospitals and offices are promoting the growth of Asia Pacific wall decor market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Wall Decor

2.2 Global Wall Decor Market, By Product

2.3 Global Wall Decor Market, By Distribution Channels

2.4 Global Wall Decor Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Wall Decor Market Revenue and Growth, 2015 - 2025, (US$ Bn) (%)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global Wall Decor Market Analysis, by Product

4.1 Overview

4.2 Wall Arts

4.3 Posters and Stickers

4.4 Picture Frames

4.5 Wall Mirrors

4.6 Shelves

4.7 Other Products

Chapter 5 Global Wall Decor Market Analysis, By Distribution Channels

5.1 Overview

5.2 Retail Store

5.3 Online Channels

5.4 Galleries

5.5 Other Distribution Channels

Chapter 6 North America Wall Decor Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Wall Decor Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Wall Decor Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Wall Decor Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Paragon Decor Inc.

Green Front Furniture

Studio McGee LLC

Crate and Barrel

Neiman Marcus Group, Inc.

Stratton Home Decor

Nitori Co Ltd.

Basset Furniture Industries Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

PTM Images

Artissimo Designs LLC

ACTE-DECO S.A.R.L.

Northern Oaks Dcor Co.

