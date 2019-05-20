Global $52 Bn Feminine Hygiene Products Market to 2023

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feminine hygiene products market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.8%, and will reach a value of USD 52 Bn by 2023, from USD 37.4 Bn in 2018.

The feminine hygiene products market, which comprises sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and vaginal health products, constitutes a significant share of the personal hygiene products market across the world. Increasing awareness about intimate hygiene among women, combined with a preference for sanitary products, creates a huge demand for feminine hygiene products.

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, sanitary pads had the highest market share (55.1%) in 2018, owing to strong consumer awareness about the harmful effects of using unhygienic products during menstruation. Sanitary pads are the most common sanitary protection product across all the geographies and are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and absorption levels. In countries like India, China, Kenya, Australia, Ireland, Canada and New Zealand, sanitary pads are preferred over other menstrual hygiene products.

It is followed by tampons, which had a market share of 7.0% in 2018, since they are convenient to use and are popular in the western region. Menstrual cups and other hygiene products together account for a total market share of nearly 38% of the global feminine hygiene products market in 2018, and are expected to show moderate growth during the forecasted period.



Segmentation based on distribution channel



Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. The e-commerce and retail pharmacies segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value among all the distribution channels. The specialty stores segment is expected to be another lucrative segment over the forecast period, since they offer a wide range of products under one roof. This segment demonstrated a significant market share of nearly 23% in terms of revenue in 2018. These stores offer discounts and other benefits, which aid the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.



Regional insights



Asia-Pacific is the leading feminine hygiene products market and accounted for a share of approximately 34.2% of the global market in 2018. The retail business in Asia-Pacific is witnessing change and consumers are following global trends. In addition, an increase in disposable income enables women to choose from a variety of cleanliness and sanitary solutions. Aggressive marketing strategies, to raise awareness and drive sales, have contributed to regional growth. Europe, with the presence of dominant players, high awareness, and a variety of feminine hygiene products, is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (7.1%) during the 2018-2023 period. The feminine hygiene products market for the rest of the world (Latin America, Middle East and Africa), though still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in the study

1.3. Executive summary



Chapter 2: Introduction

2.1. Market definitions

2.2. Global market trends

2.3. Global drivers

2.4. Global challenges

2.5. Revenue based on product type - 2018 (USD Bn)

2.6. Revenue based on distribution channel - 2018 (USD Bn)

2.7. Value chain of feminine hygiene products market



Chapter 3: Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Overview

3.1. Market overview

3.1.a. Global market revenue - (2015-2017) (USD Bn)

3.1.b. Global forecast market revenue - (2018-2023) (USD Bn)

3.1.c. Geography-wise market revenue - (2018, 2023) (USD Bn)

3.2. Global trends



Chapter 4: Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market - Segment Insights

4.1. Global sanitary pads market

4.1.a. Revenue - (2015-2023) (USD bn)

4.1.b. Trends

4.1.c. Drivers

4.2. Global tampons market

4.3. Global menstrual cups market

4.4. Global other sanitary products market



Chapter 5: Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market - Based on Regions



Chapter 6: Market Share of Companies

6.1. Global feminine hygiene products market share

6.1.a. Overview



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

7.1.a. Company snapshot

7.1.b. Products

7.1.c. Major initiatives

7.1.d. Growth strategy

7.2. The Procter & Gamble Company

7.3. Unicharm Corporation

7.4. Johnson & Johnson

7.5. Edgewell Personal Care

7.6. Hengan International

7.7. Kao Corporation



Chapter 8: Feminine Hygiene Start-up Firms

8.1. Lola

8.2. Loonlab

8.3. First Step Digital



Chapter 9: Conclusion



Chapter 10: Appendix



