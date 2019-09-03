Global $53.5 Billion Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024
The "Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market (2019 Edition) - Analysis By Order Type (Delivery, Takeaway & Dine-in), By Region, By Country: Market Insights, Company Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market was valued at USD 53,578.5 million the year 2018 and is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.46% during 2019-2024.
Globally, the growth in the market for Online Food Delivery and Takeaway has been chiefly supported by ever increasing youth population with growing internet penetration in most of the countries around the world backed with escalating smartphone users and enhanced number of consumers opting online delivery platforms due to convenience and ease of delivery at their doorstep.
Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to escalating population growth with changing lifestyle and preferences of consumers with growing number of consumers preferring to try new cuisines from around the world.
Also, the online platforms are offering various promotional offers and cashbacks that will be propelling the market for Online Food Delivery and Takeaway during the coming years. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market in 2019.
Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America include presence of major leading Online Food Delivery and Takeaway companies such as Ubereats, JustEat, GrubHub, Domino's among others. These players are focusing on expanding their reach in the region, offering timely delivery to customers and partnering up with more restaurants to offer variety of food products to consumers, thereby infusing growth in the Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Stategic Recommendations
4. Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: An Analysis
5.1 By Value (2014-2018)
5.2 By Value (2019-2024)
6. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 By Order Type (2018, 2024)
6.1.1 Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway - Delivery Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)
6.1.2 Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway - Delivery Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)
6.1.3 Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway - Takeaway Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)
6.1.4 Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway - Takeaway Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)
6.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Order Type
7. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway: Competitive Positioning and Market Share of Leading Companies
7.1 Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Competitive Positioning
7.2 Market Share of Leading Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Companies
8. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Regional Analysis
9. Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Region
10. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - Regional Share
11. North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: An Analysis
11.1 By Value (2014-2018)
11.2 By Value (2019-2024)
12. North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Segment Analysis
12.1 By Order Type (2018, 2024)
12.1.1 North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Order Type (2014-2024)
12.2 Market Attractiveness of North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Order Type
13. Market Attractiveness Chart of North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Country
14. North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaways Market - Country Share
14.1 US Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market
14.1.1 US Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Value (2014-2018)
14.1.2 US Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Value (2019-2024)
14.1.3 By Order Type, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
14.2 Canada Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market
14.2.1 Canada Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Value (2014-2018)
14.2.2 Canada Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Value (2019-2024)
14.2.3 By Order Type, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
15. Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: An Analysis
15.1 By Value (2014-2018)
15.2 By Value (2019-2024)
16. Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market : Segment Analysis
16.1 By Order Type (2018, 2024)
16.1.1 Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Order Type (2014-2024)
16.2 Market Attractiveness of Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Order Type
17. Market Attractiveness Chart of Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Country
18. Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaways Market - Country Share
19. Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: An Analysis
20. Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Segment Analysis
21. Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Country
22. Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery and Takeaways Market - Country Share
23. Rest of the World Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market : An Analysis
24. Rest of the World Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Segment Analysis
25. Market Attractiveness Chart of Rest of the World Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Country
26. Rest of the World Online Food Delivery and Takeaways Market - Country Share
27. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Drivers
28. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Restraints
29. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Trends
30. SWOT Analysis
31. Major Innovations in Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market
32. Competitive Landscape
33. Company Profiles
- Delivery Hero Holding GmbH
- Foodpanda GmbH
- Just Eat Holding Ltd
- Takeaway.com N.V.
- Grubhub Inc
- Domino's Pizza Inc
- Pizza Hut Inc
- Foodler Inc
- Deliveroo
- Ubereats
