Global $585 Million Digital PCR (d-PCR) Market to 2025 Featuring Bio-Rad Laboratories - A Pioneer and Significant Competitor in the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital PCR (d-PCR) Market: Focus on Product-Type, Application, End User, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (d-PCR) Market to Reach $585.8 million and grow at a CAGR of 17.57% over the forecast period of 2020-2025



The market is driven by certain factors, which include the rising incidence of infectious disease, such as recent pandemic COVID-19, inciting the development of high-throughput diagnostics, increasing adoption of personalized medicine for the screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders, and significant external funding for executing R&D exercises.



The market is favored by the development of digital PCR-based solutions for early diagnosis and rare mutation detection with absolute quantification of the target sample. The gradual increase in the prevalence of infectious disease due to pandemic COVID-19 globally has furthered the digital PCR (d-PCR) market.

Furthermore, several diagnostic companies are focusing on the development of digital PCR diagnostics with higher sensitivity and low turn-around time to benefit the patients, enabling patient-based outcomes.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of rapid diagnostics providing information on genetic mutation and patients good candidate for adjuvant chemotherapy or hormonal therapy. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and been a significant competitor in this market.

Several other companies, such as Qiagen NV, Sysmex Corporation., and Stilla Technlogies, among others, have launched technologically advanced digital PCR platforms, such as QIAcuity Digital PCR System, OncoBEAM digital PCR, and Naica System.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of digital PCR (d-PCR) market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.11% during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global digital PCR market?

What is the potential impact of biotechnological advancement in the diagnostic industry among the end-users, such as researchers, physicians, and laboratory technicians?

What is the current market demand along with future expected demand of global digital PCR market?

How has digital PCR helped genomic tests to become a prominent tool for diagnostics in various clinical applications?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025 based on:

Product Type



Clinical Area



End user

Region: Region includes North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest-of-the-World (ROW)?

, , , Rest-of-the-World (ROW)? Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global digital PCR (d-PCR) market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

3.1 Digital PCR: A Next-Generation PCR Technology

3.2 Digital PCR(d-PCR) vs. Quantitative PCR (q-PCR)

3.3 COVID-19 Impact on Digital PCR (d-PCR)

3.4 Digital PCR Clinical Trials

4 Global Digital PCR (d-PCR) Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Disease, such as recent pandemic COVID-19, Inciting the Development of High-throughput Diagnostics

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine for Screening and Diagnostics of Genetic Disorders such as Rare Diseases and Cancer

4.3.3 Significant External Funding for Executing Research & Development Exercises

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Trained Lab-Technicians

4.4.2 High Cost of Platforms Associated with Digital-PCR

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic-Based Medicine in Emerging Nations

4.5.2 Technological Advancements in the Development of Digital-PCR Based Solutions

4.5.3 Increased Use of Digital-PCR-Based Solutions for the Development of Therapeutics Drugs and Comprehensive Treatment Plan

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Strategies and Developments

5.1.1 Product Approvals

5.1.2 Product Launches and Upgradations

5.1.3 Synergistic Activities

5.1.4 Funding and Expansion

5.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2 Patent Analysis

5.3 Market Share Analysis (by Company) 2019

5.4 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

5.4.1 By Company

5.5 Regulatory Framework

5.5.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

5.5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

5.5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

6 Global Digital PCR (d-PCR) Market, by Product $Million, 2019-2025

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Assays and Reagents

6.3 Platforms

6.3.1 Droplet-Based Digital PCR (d-PCR)

6.3.2 Chip-Based Digital PCR (d-PCR)

6.4 Accessories and Instruments

7 Global Digital PCR (d-PCR) Market (by Application) $Million, 2019-2025

7.1 Clinical

7.1.1 Oncology

7.1.2 Non-Oncology

7.1.2.1 Infectious Disease

7.1.2.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

7.1.2.3 Forensics

7.2 Environmental Monitoring

7.3 Food and Agriculture

7.4 Other Applications

8 Digital PCR (d-PCR) Market (by End User), 2019-2025

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals and Clinics

8.3 Academic and Research Institutions

8.4 Diagnostic Centers

8.5 Other End Users

9 Global Digital PCR (d-PCR) Market (by Region), 2019-2025

