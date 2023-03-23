Global $59.36 Billion Crowdfunding Markets, 2022-2023 & 2030 with RM Technologies, SeedInvest Technology, Gofundme, Nav Technologies, and Realcrowd Dominating

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crowdfunding Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Equity-based, Debt-based, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crowdfunding market size is expected to reach USD 59.36 billion by 2030

Increasing adoption of innovative technologies, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning by various crowdfunding platforms around the world and the extensive rise in the number of users of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are major factors expected to boost the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing efforts by crowdfunding service providers to help startup companies raise funds from investors without the need to navigate complicated banking procedures are likely another key factor propelling the market's growth over the coming years.



For instance, in November 2022, Fundnel, introduced it's new, refreshed brand Alta, in Malaysia. With this launch, the company will be able to support the tokenization of alternative assets, developing an end-to-end solution that makes it cheaper and even faster to trade securities, real estate, luxury assets, and funds.



In recent years, raising funds and capital for various smaller projects with the help of crowdfunding on social media platforms, especially for companies in the pre-profit-making stage, is gaining huge popularity and is expected to positively impact the adoption of these fundraising solutions in the near future. The social media platforms act like a free promotion resource for crowdfunding organizations, which helps them easily reach global audiences, creating high growth opportunities for the market.



For instance, according to findings, nearly USD 17.2 billion is generated yearly through crowdfunding platforms in North America, with a significant rise every year. Also, nearly 6,455,080 crowdfunding campaigns happened in the year 2020, and it is estimated that the number would reach about 12,064,870 by 2023, and the average amount raised by successful campaigns was USD 28,656.

Crowdfunding Market Report Highlights

Debt-based segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2021 and likely to maintain its position over the forecast period due to growing adoption of these solutions by startup companies to raise fund quickly

Food & beverages segment held the significant market share owing to a rapid growth in the number of startup companies along with high implementation of various fundraising programs

North America dominated the global market in 2021 with a healthy market share on account of continuously growing internet users and increasing penetration of internet facilities coupled with the high prevalence of innovative technologies such as AI, blockchain, and machine learning

dominated the global market in 2021 with a healthy market share on account of continuously growing internet users and increasing penetration of internet facilities coupled with the high prevalence of innovative technologies such as AI, blockchain, and machine learning The global crowdfunding market is fairly competitive in nature with the presence of various large market players including RM Technologies LLC, SeedInvest Technology LLC, Gofundme Inc., Nav Technologies Inc., and Realcrowd Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Technology innovation in crowdfunding platforms

Rising usage of social media platforms for fundraising

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of regulatory framework

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Crowdfunding Industry trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

Kickstarter PBC

SeedInvest Technology LLC

RM Technologies LLC

Fundly

Indiegogo Inc.

Crowdcube Limited

Gofundme Inc.

Crowdfunder Inc.

Suning.com Co. Ltd.

Jingdong Inc.

Owners Circle

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Patreon

Wefunder Inc.

Realcrowd Inc.

Nav technologies Inc.

Thunder Fund

Pozible Pty Ltd.

Scope of the Report



Crowdfunding, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Equity-based

Debt-based

Others

Crowdfunding, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Food & Beverage

Technology

Media

Healthcare

Real Estate

Others

Crowdfunding, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rroprx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets