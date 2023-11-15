Global 5G and 6G in Cloud Gaming Analysis Report 2023: 5G/6G Standards and Complementary Infrastructure Enable Cloud Adoption in a Rapidly Evolving Gaming Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunity Assessment of Cloud Gaming Evolution in the 5G and 6G Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report covers developments in the cloud gaming market and the impact of telecom players and 5G/6G on the cloud gaming market.

The cloud gaming sector is set to experience rapid growth because of the improvements in infrastructure and the availability of cost-effective technological solutions. The gaming industry is expanding with the increased adoption of mobile devices and penetration of 5G technology, which will lead to tough competition among gaming companies.

Although a long-standing concept, the cloud has only recently become practically and beneficially implementable because of advancements, such as high network speed, large data storage capacity, and shifting user sentiment toward pay-as-you-go and pay-on-demand models. Large data centers and high-speed network connectivity have facilitated the increased adoption of cloud gaming in recent years.

The cloud gaming market's ecosystem is growing, and technologies such as augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), edge computing, and AI/machine learning are boosting market growth, providing an immersive experience for users, and offering enhanced features, such as customization and personalization.

Access to cost-effective, high-power computers and gaming consoles is also driving the adoption of cloud gaming platforms and solutions, and cloud gaming will likely become the preferred gaming platform in the next 5 to 7 years.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Cloud Gaming Ecosystem Expansion

High Adoption of Mobile Gaming

eSports and Cloud Gaming Tournaments

The research includes the following modules:

Cloud gaming ecosystem and technology advancements

Competitive scenario (cloud gaming vs. console gaming)

Impact of 5G/6G

Key innovation/R&D themes and emerging business models

Porter five force analysis

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud Gaming Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Telecom Industry: Pillar to Cloud Gaming Market

Cloud Gaming: A Brief Overview

Cloud Gaming: A Growing Sector Harnessing Emerging Technologies

Cloud Gaming Technology: General Architecture

Cloud Gaming: Web of Enabling and Converging Technologies

Key Technology Pillars that Impact Cloud Gaming

Overview of the Global Cloud Gaming Ecosystem

Why Cloud Gaming and Not Consoles?

Top Players and Key Start-ups Venturing into the Cloud Gaming Space

Key Technology and Product Developments in Cloud Gaming

Global Mega Trends Impacting Cloud Gaming

Regional Adoption of Cloud Gaming: Brief Overview

Top Countries: Trends and Initiatives in Cloud Gaming

Company Strategies: Mergers, Funding, and Partnerships

Companies to Collaborate: Potential Growth Opportunities

Impact of 5G Networks

Telecom Players to Aid Adoption of Cloud Gaming

Key Innovation/R&D Themes

Business Models for Cloud Gaming

Porters Five Force Model

