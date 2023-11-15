Global 5G and 6G in Cloud Gaming Analysis Report 2023: 5G/6G Standards and Complementary Infrastructure Enable Cloud Adoption in a Rapidly Evolving Gaming Industry

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunity Assessment of Cloud Gaming Evolution in the 5G and 6G Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report covers developments in the cloud gaming market and the impact of telecom players and 5G/6G on the cloud gaming market.

The cloud gaming sector is set to experience rapid growth because of the improvements in infrastructure and the availability of cost-effective technological solutions. The gaming industry is expanding with the increased adoption of mobile devices and penetration of 5G technology, which will lead to tough competition among gaming companies.

Although a long-standing concept, the cloud has only recently become practically and beneficially implementable because of advancements, such as high network speed, large data storage capacity, and shifting user sentiment toward pay-as-you-go and pay-on-demand models. Large data centers and high-speed network connectivity have facilitated the increased adoption of cloud gaming in recent years.

The cloud gaming market's ecosystem is growing, and technologies such as augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), edge computing, and AI/machine learning are boosting market growth, providing an immersive experience for users, and offering enhanced features, such as customization and personalization.

Access to cost-effective, high-power computers and gaming consoles is also driving the adoption of cloud gaming platforms and solutions, and cloud gaming will likely become the preferred gaming platform in the next 5 to 7 years.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Cloud Gaming Ecosystem Expansion
  • High Adoption of Mobile Gaming
  • eSports and Cloud Gaming Tournaments

The research includes the following modules:

  • Cloud gaming ecosystem and technology advancements
  • Competitive scenario (cloud gaming vs. console gaming)
  • Impact of 5G/6G
  • Key innovation/R&D themes and emerging business models
  • Porter five force analysis
  • Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud Gaming Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Telecom Industry: Pillar to Cloud Gaming Market

  • Cloud Gaming: A Brief Overview
  • Cloud Gaming: A Growing Sector Harnessing Emerging Technologies
  • Cloud Gaming Technology: General Architecture
  • Cloud Gaming: Web of Enabling and Converging Technologies
  • Key Technology Pillars that Impact Cloud Gaming
  • Overview of the Global Cloud Gaming Ecosystem
  • Why Cloud Gaming and Not Consoles?
  • Top Players and Key Start-ups Venturing into the Cloud Gaming Space
  • Key Technology and Product Developments in Cloud Gaming
  • Global Mega Trends Impacting Cloud Gaming
  • Regional Adoption of Cloud Gaming: Brief Overview
  • Top Countries: Trends and Initiatives in Cloud Gaming
  • Company Strategies: Mergers, Funding, and Partnerships
  • Companies to Collaborate: Potential Growth Opportunities
  • Impact of 5G Networks
  • Telecom Players to Aid Adoption of Cloud Gaming
  • Key Innovation/R&D Themes
  • Business Models for Cloud Gaming
  • Porters Five Force Model

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/noyt6z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global $3.99 Bn Calibration and Repair Service Markets, 2016-2022 & 2023-2024: Customers Looking for a Quick Turnaround Time and Compliance with ISO/IEC 17025 Standards Will Drive Demand

Global $3.99 Bn Calibration and Repair Service Markets, 2016-2022 & 2023-2024: Customers Looking for a Quick Turnaround Time and Compliance with ISO/IEC 17025 Standards Will Drive Demand

The "Growth Opportunities in Calibration and Repair Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global calibration and...
U.S. Alternative Lending Market Databook 2023: Domestic Lending Automation Platforms Expanding their Global Presence to Drive Accelerated Growth

U.S. Alternative Lending Market Databook 2023: Domestic Lending Automation Platforms Expanding their Global Presence to Drive Accelerated Growth

The "United States Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.