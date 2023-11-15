Global 5G and 6G in Cloud Gaming Analysis Report 2023: 5G/6G Standards and Complementary Infrastructure Enable Cloud Adoption in a Rapidly Evolving Gaming Industry

15 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET
This research report covers developments in the cloud gaming market and the impact of telecom players and 5G/6G on the cloud gaming market.
The cloud gaming sector is set to experience rapid growth because of the improvements in infrastructure and the availability of cost-effective technological solutions. The gaming industry is expanding with the increased adoption of mobile devices and penetration of 5G technology, which will lead to tough competition among gaming companies.
Although a long-standing concept, the cloud has only recently become practically and beneficially implementable because of advancements, such as high network speed, large data storage capacity, and shifting user sentiment toward pay-as-you-go and pay-on-demand models. Large data centers and high-speed network connectivity have facilitated the increased adoption of cloud gaming in recent years.
The cloud gaming market's ecosystem is growing, and technologies such as augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), edge computing, and AI/machine learning are boosting market growth, providing an immersive experience for users, and offering enhanced features, such as customization and personalization.
Access to cost-effective, high-power computers and gaming consoles is also driving the adoption of cloud gaming platforms and solutions, and cloud gaming will likely become the preferred gaming platform in the next 5 to 7 years.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Cloud Gaming Ecosystem Expansion
- High Adoption of Mobile Gaming
- eSports and Cloud Gaming Tournaments
The research includes the following modules:
- Cloud gaming ecosystem and technology advancements
- Competitive scenario (cloud gaming vs. console gaming)
- Impact of 5G/6G
- Key innovation/R&D themes and emerging business models
- Porter five force analysis
- Growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud Gaming Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Telecom Industry: Pillar to Cloud Gaming Market
- Cloud Gaming: A Brief Overview
- Cloud Gaming: A Growing Sector Harnessing Emerging Technologies
- Cloud Gaming Technology: General Architecture
- Cloud Gaming: Web of Enabling and Converging Technologies
- Key Technology Pillars that Impact Cloud Gaming
- Overview of the Global Cloud Gaming Ecosystem
- Why Cloud Gaming and Not Consoles?
- Top Players and Key Start-ups Venturing into the Cloud Gaming Space
- Key Technology and Product Developments in Cloud Gaming
- Global Mega Trends Impacting Cloud Gaming
- Regional Adoption of Cloud Gaming: Brief Overview
- Top Countries: Trends and Initiatives in Cloud Gaming
- Company Strategies: Mergers, Funding, and Partnerships
- Companies to Collaborate: Potential Growth Opportunities
- Impact of 5G Networks
- Telecom Players to Aid Adoption of Cloud Gaming
- Key Innovation/R&D Themes
- Business Models for Cloud Gaming
- Porters Five Force Model
