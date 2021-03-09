Global 5G Base Station Market Outlook 2020-2028: Remote Radio Unit, Small Cells, Macro Cells, Baseband Processing Unit, MIMO Antenna, Fiber Optic Cable

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Base Station Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G base station market is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028 and is estimated to cross market valuation of USD 177,000 Million by 2028.

The increase in demand for high-speed data with low latency is boosting the demand for 5G networks around the world. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 has greatly impacted the businesses globally and with major shift related to work-from-home scenario requiring high-speed and uninterrupted connectivity, the demand for high-speed services has been increased.

Moreover, this has furthered the demand for 5G base stations, driving telecom operators to invest highly in these fixed-point infrastructures needed for wireless communications and networking across various companies. Based on market segmentation, the global market is bifurcated by area into rural and urban areas. On the back of growing rate of urban population and digitalization, the urban area segment is estimated to witness highest growth throughout the forecast period.



The global 5G base stations market is segmented on the basis of 5 major regions comprising North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to attain highest market value on the back of increasing investments in enabling networking and smart devices with 5G connectivity.

The second highest stand is estimated to be held by the market in Europe, which is estimated to garner market value of around USD 1761 by the end of 2020. The growth of the 5G base station market in Europe can be attributed to the rising advancements and investments related to the expansion of 5G network offering enhanced network coverage to the consumers.



Some of the key market leaders associated with the global 5G base station market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Samsung, NEC Corporation, Alpha Networks Inc., Airspan Networks, CommScope, Motorola Solutions, Inc. and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary - Global 5G Base Station Market



4. Analysis on the Telecom Industry Outlook



5. Analysis on the Evolution of Mobile Communication



6. Analysis of Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Restraints/Challenges

6.3. Opportunities

6.4. Trends



7. Global 5G Base Station Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and forecast, 2019-2028F

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Thousand Units)

7.2. Global 5G Base Station Market Segmentation, 2019-2028F

By Component

Remote Radio Unit (RRU), 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Small Cells, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Macro Cells, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Baseband Processing Unit (BBU), 2019-2028f (USD Million)

MIMO Antenna, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Fiber Optic Cable, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Other Components, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By Core Network Technology

SND, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

NFV, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By Area

Rural, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Urban, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By 5G Base Station Type

Fixed Station, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Control Station, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Temporary Base, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Other Station Types, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By Frequency Band

Less than 2.5 GHz, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

2.5 GHz - 8 GHz, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

8 GHz - 25 GHz, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

More than 25 GHz, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By End-Use Application

Telecommunication Companies, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Cloud and Data Center, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Memory & Storage, and Security Companies, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Companies Mentioned

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Samsung

NEC Corporation

Alpha Networks Inc.

Airspan Networks

CommScope

Motorola Solutions Inc.

