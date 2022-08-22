Global 5G Chipset Industry Report 2022-2027 Featuring Profiles of 53 Key Players - The Number of 5G Chipset Deployments Will Reach 6.5 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Chipset Market by Type, Nanometer Size, Technology Integration, and Use Cases 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 5G chipset report evaluates current adoption trends by use case and across industry verticals. The report assesses the market based on various IC types including RFICs, SOCs, ASICs, cellular ICs, and mmWave ICs along with RFICs types.

Other focus areas for the report include the inherent technology and market impact across enterprises, IoT and industrial segments, AI technology integration, and data access control considerations. This research also identifies the leading 5G chipset players, analyzing their products and strategies.

Select Report Findings

The 5G Chipset market poised to reach $80 billion by 2027

by 2027 RFICs are expected to hold the highest market share

Automotive application areas will have the highest growth rate

The Sub-6 GHz frequency range will grow at fastest rate

Consumer electronics industry will enjoy the highest growth rate

The number of 5G chipset deployments will reach 6.5 billion by 2027

North America will lead the 5G chipset market and deployment

Due to many factors, chipsets designed for 5G systems have unique factors including the need for optimal energy efficiency. The network effect is clearly evident as the impact of increasingly interconnected IoT systems will cause an acceleration in overall demand for chipsets due to the interdependency of platforms, gateways, and devices.

Chipset technology is evolving with many vendors aggressively working towards improving data processing capability as well as energy efficiency and other key factors. In particular, AI chipset-enabled networks of devices and systems will drive substantial change in industrial and workplace environments.

It is predicted that nearly 72% of the enterprises will be deploying 5G chipset-based AI solutions within the enterprise physical facility or application system by 2025. Chipsets will track user location, choice and preference, surrounding environment, machine behaviour, and many other data patterns to generate actionable insights and tailored recommendations for each customer.

