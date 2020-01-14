Global 5G Chipset Market Outlook and Forecast to 2025 Featuring Profiles of Huawei, Intel, MEDIATEK, Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, IBM, Nokia, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Chipset Market - By Frequency, By Component, By Application, and By End-Use: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the 5G chipset market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The study includes drivers and restraints of the 5G chipset market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the 5G chipset market on a global level.

This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's five forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market trends, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global 5G chipset market is fragmented on the basis of frequency, component, application, end-use, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players of the 5G chipset market are Huawei, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Integrated Device Technology, IBM, Nokia, Infineon Technologies, Anokiwave, and Qorvo.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global 5G Chipset Market, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

2.2. 5G Chipset Market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global 5G Chipset Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Market Drivers

3.5. Restraints

3.6. Opportunity

3.7. Innovation & Sustainability

3.8. Regulatory Landscape

3.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10. PESTLE Analysis

3.11. 5G Chipset Market: Attractiveness Analysis

3.11.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Frequency

3.11.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Component

3.11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Application

3.11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by End-use

3.11.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region



Chapter 4. Global 5G Chipset Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.2. Strategic Development

4.2.1. Acquisitions and Mergers

4.2.2. New Component Launch

4.2.3. Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

4.2.4. Research and Development and Regional Expansion



Chapter 5. 5G Chipset Market - Frequency Analysis

5.1. Global 5G Chipset Market Revenue Share, by Frequency, 2018 & 2025

5.1.1. Global 5G Chipset Market by Sub-6 GHz, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.1.2. Global 5G Chipset Market by Between 26 and 39 GHz, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.1.3. Global 5G Chipset Market by 39 GHz and above, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. 5G Chipset Market - Component Analysis

6.1. Global 5G Chipset Market Revenue Share, by Component, 2018 & 2025

6.1.1. Global 5G Chipset Market by Mm Wave IC, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.1.2. Global 5G Chipset Market by RFIC, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.1.3. Global 5G Chipset Market by Cellular IC, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.1.4. Global 5G Chipset Market by ASIC, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Global 5G Chipset Market - Application Analysis

7.1. Global 5G Chipset Market Revenue Share, by Application Area 2018 & 2025

7.1.1. Global 5G Chipset Market for Customer Premises Equipment, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

7.1.2. Global 5G Chipset Market for 5G Devices, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

7.1.3. Global 5G Chipset Market for Network Infrastructure Equipment, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. 5G Chipset Market - End-use Analysis

8.1. Global 5G Chipset Market Revenue Share, by End-use, 2018 & 2025

8.1.1. Global 5G Chipset Market by Consumer Electronics, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

8.1.2. Global 5G Chipset Market by Safety & Surveillance, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

8.1.3. Global 5G Chipset Market by Energy & Utilities, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

8.1.4. Global 5G Chipset Market by Automotive & Transportation, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

8.1.5. Global 5G Chipset Market by Retail, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

8.1.6. Global 5G Chipset Market by Healthcare, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9. 5G Chipset Market - Regional Analysis

9.1. Global 5G Chipset Market Revenue Share, By Region, 2018 & 2025

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. The Middle East & Africa



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Huawei

10.2. Intel

10.3. MEDIATEK

10.5. Qualcomm

10.6. Xilinx

10.7. Samsung Electronics

10.8. Integrated Device Technology

10.9. IBM

10.10. Nokia

10.11. Infineon Technologies

10.12. Anokiwave

10.13. Qorvo



