Global 5G Chipset Market Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Chipset Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Product; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G chipset market is estimated to account to US$ 1.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period 2020 - 2027, to account to US$ 22.86 Bn by 2027.



The global 5G chipset market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The semiconductor industry rapidly growing owing to the surge in demand in range of industries such as automobile, industrial manufacturing, defense, and consumer electronics including others. The production of smartphones, PC, and several computing devices demand for advanced semiconductor technologies including 5G chipset.



The increasing number of partnerships among automotive and chipset manufacturers are positively impacting on the growth of 5G chipset market. For instance, in 2018, HCL Technologies signed a partnership with Broadcom Inc. According to the partnership Broadcom's services will transaction to HCL and Broadcom customers would have access to HCL Tech's technological expertise. Thus, it impact the growth of 5G chipset market in the current scenario.



A key trend that will prominently affect the 5G chipset market in the coming years is the emergence of industrial and residential use cases in the forecast period. This factor is expected to boost the 5G chipset market. The networks have evolved to handle use cases with different demands on data rates, mobility, scalability, latency, security, integrity, availability, and reliability.



Such demands can be met with the help of distributed cloud architecture, which allows the applications to be deployed at a central, distributed and edge sites, to meet specific use case requirements. In comparison to what is possible from central sites, providing services closer to the user reduces the network transport delay and enables faster time to content, actions and control. These factors are projected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact approaching the 5G chipset market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. 5 G Chipset Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. 5 G Chipset Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid growth in the developments of smartphones

5.1.2 Proliferation of IoT and connected devices demanding for a more robust, reliable and lower latency communication network

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns around spectrum harmonization for 5 G on a global basis

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Encouraging Government support and investments in developing economies worldwide

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of new enterprise, industrial, and residential use cases in the near future

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. 5 G Chipset Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global 5 G Chipset Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



7. 5 G Chipset Market Analysis - By Operation frequency

7.1 Overview

7.2 5 G Chipset Market Breakdown, By Operation Frequency, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Sub-6 GHz

7.4 Between 26 and 39 GHz

7.5 Above 39 GHz



8. 5 G Chipset Market Analysis - By Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 5 G Chipset Market Breakdown, By Product, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Devices

8.4 Customer Premises Equipment

8.5 Network Infrastructure Equipment



9. 5 G Chipset Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 5 G Chipset Market Breakdown, By End User, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Automotive & Transportation

9.4 Energy & Utilities

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Retail

9.7 Building Automation

9.8 Industrial Automation

9.9 Consumer Electronics

9.10 Public Safety & Surveillance



10. 5 G Chipset Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development

11.3 Merger & Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

Broadcom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

International Business Machines Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

