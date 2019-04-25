Global 5G Enterprise Market to 2020 & 2026 - Unified 5G Enterprise Network to Boost Cross-Industry Connection and Industrial Application Development

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Enterprise Market by Access Equipment (Radio Node, Service Node, DAS), Core Network Technology (SDN, NFV), Services (Platform, Software), Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Retail), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The overall 5G enterprise market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 31.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 54.4%.

The growth of this market is attributed to 5G enterprise connectivity platform is expected to enable several industries with a single network, the unified 5G enterprise network is likely to boost cross-industry connection and industrial application development, and the rising importance of software implementation is expected in the communication network. Key restraining factors of the global 5G enterprise market are the growth of Wi-Fi communication technology as de-facto connectivity technology among enterprises, and the lack of authority in owning and managing the corporate network.



Radio node to hold the largest size of 5G enterprise market by 2026

Radio node is expected to hold the largest size of the 5G enterprise market by 2026. Radio nodes are emerging as an efficient and cost-effective alternative for network expansion for mobile network operators with low operating and capital costs. These radio nodes are available in a compact form and are easy to install. The nodes consume less power that can be supplied using Power-over-Ethernet (POE) technology and can be deployed both indoors and outdoors.

NFV to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The 5G enterprise market for the NFV core network technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. NFV is designed in such a way that network operators can easily implement different network functions via software that can run on standard server hardware and can be easily shifted or installed in different locations in the network as per the requirement without the need for installing new hardware equipment. Further, there will be no need for a network operator to make separate provision of capital for data centers, thereby reducing both CAPEX and OPEX.

APAC to hold the largest size of 5G enterprise market by 2026

The 5G enterprise market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. RoW includes the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC is expected to hold the largest size of 5G enterprise market by 2026 owing to the urbanization of developing economies and the need to sustain the development of smart cities in developed economies.



APAC is the world's most dynamic region for urbanization as it homes a majority of developing countries that are undergoing rapid urbanization. China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan are the major economies in APAC witnessing rapid adoption of advanced technologies, including the cloud, enterprise mobility, core network technologies, such as NFV and SDN.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 5G Enterprise Market

4.2 5G Enterprise Market in APAC, By Access Equipment and Country

4.3 5G Enterprise Market, By Organization Size

4.4 5G Enterprise Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Unified 5G Enterprise Network to Boost Cross-Industry Connection and Industrial Application Development

5.2.1.2 5G Enterprise Connectivity Platform to Enable Several Industries With Single Network

5.2.1.3 Upsurge in Demand for High Speed and Improved Network Coverage

5.2.1.4 Growth of Software Implementation in Communication Network

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growth of Wi-Fi Communication Technology as De-Facto Connectivity Technology Among Enterprises

5.2.2.2 Lack of Authority in Owning and Managing Corporate Network

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Investment in Mobile Computing and Communication Solutions

5.2.3.2 Adoption of Market Verticalization Approach By Telecom Operators

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growth of Byod Decelerates Adoption and Deployment of Mobile Devices

5.2.4.2 Lack of Last Mile Connectivity By Telecom Authority to SMEs and Issues Related to Security and Configurations

5.3 Case Studies

5.3.1 Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, and Hamburg Port Authority Collaborated for 5G Research in Industrial Applications

5.3.2 Implementation of 5G By Intel and Ericsson in Commercial Cruise Ship in Europe

5.3.3 Verizon, Korea Telecom, and Samsung Demonstrated 5G at Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Us, While Telstra Acquired Ooyala to Offer Media Content



6 5G Enterprise Market, By Access Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radio Node

6.2.1 Radio Nodes Extend the Coverage and Capacity of the Network

6.3 Service Node (E-Ran)

6.3.1 C-Ran is an Advanced Cellular Network Architecture for 5G Enterprise

6.4 DAS

6.4.1 DAS is Ideal for Expanding Network Connectivity



7 5G Enterprise Market, By Core Network Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

7.2.1 SDN Will Be Beneficial to Network/Cloud Engineers

7.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

7.3.1 NFV Assists Network Operators in Implementing Different Network Functions Via Software



8 5G Enterprise Market, By Services

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Platform

8.2.1 Platforms Provide Pre-Built Algorithms and Simplistic Workflows

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Software Enables Service Providers to Perform Various Functions at the Service Edge



9 5G Enterprise Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

9.2.1 5G Enterprise Network to Offer Reduced Capex in Network Infrastructure for SMEs

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 5G Enterprise Network Provides A Wireless, Affordable, and Swift Solution to Manage Large Enterprises Network



10 5G Enterprise Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 BFSI

10.2.1 BFSI Enterprises Require Reliable Network Infrastructure for Handling A Large Number of Calls and Voluminous Data

10.3 Media and Entertainment

10.3.1 Ott Platforms Gaining Huge Adoption Worldwide

10.4 Retail and Ecommerce

10.4.1 Retail and Ecommerce Industry to Adopt the Next Level of Automation of Services and Warehouse Management

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5.1 5G Network Infrastructure Facilitates Hd Video Calls and Images for Healthcare Sector

10.6 Government and Defense

10.6.1 5G Connectivity Will Provide Faster and More Robust Network to Surveillance System

10.7 Transportation and Logistics

10.7.1 Broadband Connectivity is Likely to Become an Operational Requirement in the Near Future

10.8 Manufacturing

10.8.1 High-Speed Data Transfer and Low Latency Makes 5G Preferred Choice for Machine-Type Communication (MTC)

10.9 Agriculture

10.9.1 5G Technology Enable New Precision Agriculture Capabilities on Farm Equipment Leveraging Real-Time Connectivity

10.10 IT and Telecommunications

10.10.1 IT Data Centers and Telecom Enterprises are Transforming Their Network By Leveraging 5G Enterprise Network Infrastructure

10.11 Others

10.11.1 Academic Institutions Deploy Indoor and Outdoor Radio Nodes to Offer Seamless Connectivity



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis (2018)

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Emerging Companies

12.3.4 Innovators

12.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.4.1 Partnerships & Collaborations

12.4.2 Product Launches & Developments

12.4.3 Acquisitions & Others

12.4.4 Alliances & Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Huawei

13.1.2 Ericsson

13.1.3 Nokia Networks

13.1.4 Samsung Electronics

13.1.5 ZTE

13.1.6 NEC

13.1.7 Cisco Systems

13.1.8 Ciena Corporation

13.1.9 Juniper Networks

13.1.10 Mavenir

13.1.11 Affirmed Networks

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Airspan Networks

13.2.2 Commscope

13.2.3 Vmware

13.2.4 Extreme Networks

13.2.5 Comba Telecom Systems

13.2.6 American Tower

13.2.7 Fujitsu

13.2.8 Verizon Communications

13.2.9 AT&T

13.2.10 SK Telecom

13.2.11 T-Mobile

13.2.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

13.2.13 Korea Telecom

13.2.14 China Mobile



