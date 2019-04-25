Global 5G Enterprise Market to 2020 & 2026 - Unified 5G Enterprise Network to Boost Cross-Industry Connection and Industrial Application Development
Apr 25, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Enterprise Market by Access Equipment (Radio Node, Service Node, DAS), Core Network Technology (SDN, NFV), Services (Platform, Software), Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Retail), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The overall 5G enterprise market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 31.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 54.4%.
The growth of this market is attributed to 5G enterprise connectivity platform is expected to enable several industries with a single network, the unified 5G enterprise network is likely to boost cross-industry connection and industrial application development, and the rising importance of software implementation is expected in the communication network. Key restraining factors of the global 5G enterprise market are the growth of Wi-Fi communication technology as de-facto connectivity technology among enterprises, and the lack of authority in owning and managing the corporate network.
Radio node to hold the largest size of 5G enterprise market by 2026
Radio node is expected to hold the largest size of the 5G enterprise market by 2026. Radio nodes are emerging as an efficient and cost-effective alternative for network expansion for mobile network operators with low operating and capital costs. These radio nodes are available in a compact form and are easy to install. The nodes consume less power that can be supplied using Power-over-Ethernet (POE) technology and can be deployed both indoors and outdoors.
NFV to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The 5G enterprise market for the NFV core network technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. NFV is designed in such a way that network operators can easily implement different network functions via software that can run on standard server hardware and can be easily shifted or installed in different locations in the network as per the requirement without the need for installing new hardware equipment. Further, there will be no need for a network operator to make separate provision of capital for data centers, thereby reducing both CAPEX and OPEX.
APAC to hold the largest size of 5G enterprise market by 2026
The 5G enterprise market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. RoW includes the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC is expected to hold the largest size of 5G enterprise market by 2026 owing to the urbanization of developing economies and the need to sustain the development of smart cities in developed economies.
APAC is the world's most dynamic region for urbanization as it homes a majority of developing countries that are undergoing rapid urbanization. China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan are the major economies in APAC witnessing rapid adoption of advanced technologies, including the cloud, enterprise mobility, core network technologies, such as NFV and SDN.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 5G Enterprise Market
4.2 5G Enterprise Market in APAC, By Access Equipment and Country
4.3 5G Enterprise Market, By Organization Size
4.4 5G Enterprise Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Unified 5G Enterprise Network to Boost Cross-Industry Connection and Industrial Application Development
5.2.1.2 5G Enterprise Connectivity Platform to Enable Several Industries With Single Network
5.2.1.3 Upsurge in Demand for High Speed and Improved Network Coverage
5.2.1.4 Growth of Software Implementation in Communication Network
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growth of Wi-Fi Communication Technology as De-Facto Connectivity Technology Among Enterprises
5.2.2.2 Lack of Authority in Owning and Managing Corporate Network
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Investment in Mobile Computing and Communication Solutions
5.2.3.2 Adoption of Market Verticalization Approach By Telecom Operators
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growth of Byod Decelerates Adoption and Deployment of Mobile Devices
5.2.4.2 Lack of Last Mile Connectivity By Telecom Authority to SMEs and Issues Related to Security and Configurations
5.3 Case Studies
5.3.1 Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, and Hamburg Port Authority Collaborated for 5G Research in Industrial Applications
5.3.2 Implementation of 5G By Intel and Ericsson in Commercial Cruise Ship in Europe
5.3.3 Verizon, Korea Telecom, and Samsung Demonstrated 5G at Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Us, While Telstra Acquired Ooyala to Offer Media Content
6 5G Enterprise Market, By Access Equipment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Radio Node
6.2.1 Radio Nodes Extend the Coverage and Capacity of the Network
6.3 Service Node (E-Ran)
6.3.1 C-Ran is an Advanced Cellular Network Architecture for 5G Enterprise
6.4 DAS
6.4.1 DAS is Ideal for Expanding Network Connectivity
7 5G Enterprise Market, By Core Network Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
7.2.1 SDN Will Be Beneficial to Network/Cloud Engineers
7.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)
7.3.1 NFV Assists Network Operators in Implementing Different Network Functions Via Software
8 5G Enterprise Market, By Services
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Platform
8.2.1 Platforms Provide Pre-Built Algorithms and Simplistic Workflows
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Software Enables Service Providers to Perform Various Functions at the Service Edge
9 5G Enterprise Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
9.2.1 5G Enterprise Network to Offer Reduced Capex in Network Infrastructure for SMEs
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 5G Enterprise Network Provides A Wireless, Affordable, and Swift Solution to Manage Large Enterprises Network
10 5G Enterprise Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 BFSI
10.2.1 BFSI Enterprises Require Reliable Network Infrastructure for Handling A Large Number of Calls and Voluminous Data
10.3 Media and Entertainment
10.3.1 Ott Platforms Gaining Huge Adoption Worldwide
10.4 Retail and Ecommerce
10.4.1 Retail and Ecommerce Industry to Adopt the Next Level of Automation of Services and Warehouse Management
10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.5.1 5G Network Infrastructure Facilitates Hd Video Calls and Images for Healthcare Sector
10.6 Government and Defense
10.6.1 5G Connectivity Will Provide Faster and More Robust Network to Surveillance System
10.7 Transportation and Logistics
10.7.1 Broadband Connectivity is Likely to Become an Operational Requirement in the Near Future
10.8 Manufacturing
10.8.1 High-Speed Data Transfer and Low Latency Makes 5G Preferred Choice for Machine-Type Communication (MTC)
10.9 Agriculture
10.9.1 5G Technology Enable New Precision Agriculture Capabilities on Farm Equipment Leveraging Real-Time Connectivity
10.10 IT and Telecommunications
10.10.1 IT Data Centers and Telecom Enterprises are Transforming Their Network By Leveraging 5G Enterprise Network Infrastructure
10.11 Others
10.11.1 Academic Institutions Deploy Indoor and Outdoor Radio Nodes to Offer Seamless Connectivity
11 Geographic Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis (2018)
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Emerging Companies
12.3.4 Innovators
12.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.4.1 Partnerships & Collaborations
12.4.2 Product Launches & Developments
12.4.3 Acquisitions & Others
12.4.4 Alliances & Agreements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Huawei
13.1.2 Ericsson
13.1.3 Nokia Networks
13.1.4 Samsung Electronics
13.1.5 ZTE
13.1.6 NEC
13.1.7 Cisco Systems
13.1.8 Ciena Corporation
13.1.9 Juniper Networks
13.1.10 Mavenir
13.1.11 Affirmed Networks
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Airspan Networks
13.2.2 Commscope
13.2.3 Vmware
13.2.4 Extreme Networks
13.2.5 Comba Telecom Systems
13.2.6 American Tower
13.2.7 Fujitsu
13.2.8 Verizon Communications
13.2.9 AT&T
13.2.10 SK Telecom
13.2.11 T-Mobile
13.2.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
13.2.13 Korea Telecom
13.2.14 China Mobile
