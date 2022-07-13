Global 5G in IoT Market Report 2022-2027: 64% of the Value of 5G will Initially be realized through IoT Apps and Services

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G in IoT Market by Connectivity, Infrastructure, Sensors, Devices (Type, Sector, Verticals), and Things 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Select Report Findings

The 5G in IoT market will approach $297.8 billion globally by 2027 at 18.1% CAGR

globally by 2027 at 18.1% CAGR 5G and IoT enabled smart machines represent a $3.1 billion global opportunity by 2027

global opportunity by 2027 Device-level SLAs will be crucial for ensuring enterprise and industrial QoS requirements

5G is a must for in-building private wireless networks in support of ultra-reliable IoT applications

Application revenue for edge computing in 5G will exceed 54% of infrastructure spending by 2027

Driven by edge computing, micro-data centers represent a $3.5B USD opportunity globally by 2027

The commercial deployment and operation of 5G will bring very important benefits to the ICT industry. One of those will be massive Internet of Things (IoT) networks, which refers to the ability of deploying and operating IoT systems at a very large scale.



As the size of IoT systems grows to a large scale, their scope will also increase in terms of the impact on enterprise systems and consumers' everyday lives. 5G will optimize IoT networks by way of radio frequency management that meets the needs of both narrowband IoT applications as well as those that require higher bandwidth, which may be on an on-demand basis.



IoT solutions will benefit greatly from the implementation of 5G as cellular providers deploy Low Power WAN (LPWAN) IoT network capabilities. Initial deployments of IoT LPWANs have been non-cellular solutions based on proprietary technologies. However, the author sees emerging standards such as Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) assuming a dominant role for certain IoT applications.



We see many industry verticals willing to pay a premium over non-cellular LPWAN, enhanced flexibility, and improved capabilities associated with IoT on 5G networks. The use of 5G for Industrial IoT (IIoT) networks in particular will be of great importance to enterprise IIoT in certain industry verticals such as agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing.

For example, we see IIoT in agriculture leveraging the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operation over 5G networks due to ultra-low latency and high capacity availability.



Deployed in conjunction with 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), will facilitate an entirely new class of low-power devices for IoT networks and systems. These devices will rely upon MEC equipment for processing. Stated differently, some IoT devices will be very light-weight computationally speaking, relying upon edge computing nodes for most of their computation needs.



MEC is also important to 5G for non-IoT applications as support for improved mobile broadband (ultra-fast and high definition video, enhanced web browsing, etc.) and Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) dependent apps (virtual reality, UAV operation, autonomous vehicles, robotics, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 5G IoT Ecosystem Analysis

3.1 5G IoT Value Chain

3.2 5G IoT Applications in Industry Verticals



4 Managing the "Things" in IoT

4.1 Important Things Management Considerations

4.2 SLAs are Key to Things Management



5 Managing Devices in Support of IoT "Things"

5.1 Introduction to IoT Device Management Systems

5.2 Key Requirements for IoT Device Management Systems

5.3 Fundamentals of Device Management Systems

5.4 Commercialization of IoT Device Management Systems

5.5 IoT Device Management System Demand by Industry

5.6 IoT Device Management Challenges

5.7 IoT Device Registry



6 5G in IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027

6.1 5G IoT Market 2022-2027

6.2 5G Infrastructure Market 2022-2027

6.3 5G R&D Investment 2019 - 2025

6.4 5G Edge Computing Market in IoT 2022-2027



7 5G IoT Device and Things Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027

7.1 5G Connected IoT Device 2022-2027

7.2 5G Connected IoT "Things" 2022-2027

7.3 Edge Solution Connected 5G IoT Device 2022-2027

7.4 Edge Solution Connected 5G IoT "Things" 2022-2027



8 5G IoT Use Cases

8.1 5G IoT and In-Vehicle Infotainment

8.2 Smart Grid Automation

8.3 Improved viewing experience at Sporting Events

8.4 Mobile and Collaborative Robots

8.5 Construction

8.6 Energy Preservation

8.7 Manufacturing



9 Company Analysis



10 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.1 MNO Strategy for 5G IoT

10.2 CSP Strategy for 5G IoT

Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

China Mobile

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

KT Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

NTT DATA Corporation

NTT DoCoMo Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SingTel

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

T-Mobile US Inc.

Verizon Communications

ZTE Corporation

