Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Report 2022: Growing Popularity of IoT-Based Devices in Industrial Sector Driving Growth

The global 5G industrial IoT market is expected to grow at a promising rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The provisions of advanced, improvised wireless services, high-speed internet, and reduced latency by installing a 5G network drive the demand for the global 5G industrial IoT market.

The growing popularity of IoT-based devices like wireless sensors, computers, actuators, and software that are extensively used in industries is further expected to fuel the market demand in the coming years.

The global 5G industrial IoT market is segmented into component, end user, application, company, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is divided into predictive maintenance, business process optimization, asset tracking and management, logistics and supply chain management, real-time workforce tracking and management, automation control and management, emergency and incident management, and business communication.

Demand for adoption of this advanced technology is increasing exponentially. Service providers are offering a reliable network and secure connections to the industries to assimilate and analyze the data, thus driving the market's growth.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global 5G industrial IoT market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global 5G industrial IoT market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global 5G industrial IoT market based on component, application, end user, company, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the global 5G industrial IoT market

To identify drivers and challenges for global 5G industrial IoT market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global 5G industrial IoT market

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in global 5G industrial IoT market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global 5G industrial IoT market

Key Target Audience:

5G industrial IoT service provider companies/partners

End-Users

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to 5G industrial IoT

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global 5G industrial IoT market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

5G Industrial IoT Market, By Component:

Hardware

Solutions

Services

5G Industrial IoT Market, By End User:

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

5G Industrial IoT Market, By Application:

Predictive Maintenance

Business Process Optimization

Asset Tracking and Management

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management

Automation Control and Management

Emergency and Incident Management

Business Communication

5G Industrial IoT Market, By Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global 5G Industrial IOT Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook



8. Europe 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook



9. North America 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook



10. South America 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations

