Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Report 2022: Growing Popularity of IoT-Based Devices in Industrial Sector Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Industrial IoT Market, By Component, By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G industrial IoT market is expected to grow at a promising rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The provisions of advanced, improvised wireless services, high-speed internet, and reduced latency by installing a 5G network drive the demand for the global 5G industrial IoT market.
The growing popularity of IoT-based devices like wireless sensors, computers, actuators, and software that are extensively used in industries is further expected to fuel the market demand in the coming years.
The global 5G industrial IoT market is segmented into component, end user, application, company, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is divided into predictive maintenance, business process optimization, asset tracking and management, logistics and supply chain management, real-time workforce tracking and management, automation control and management, emergency and incident management, and business communication.
Demand for adoption of this advanced technology is increasing exponentially. Service providers are offering a reliable network and secure connections to the industries to assimilate and analyze the data, thus driving the market's growth.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global 5G industrial IoT market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global 5G industrial IoT market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global 5G industrial IoT market based on component, application, end user, company, and regional distribution
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global 5G industrial IoT market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global 5G industrial IoT market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global 5G industrial IoT market
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in global 5G industrial IoT market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global 5G industrial IoT market
Key Target Audience:
- 5G industrial IoT service provider companies/partners
- End-Users
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to 5G industrial IoT
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global 5G industrial IoT market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
5G Industrial IoT Market, By Component:
- Hardware
- Solutions
- Services
5G Industrial IoT Market, By End User:
- Process Industries
- Discrete Industries
5G Industrial IoT Market, By Application:
- Predictive Maintenance
- Business Process Optimization
- Asset Tracking and Management
- Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management
- Automation Control and Management
- Emergency and Incident Management
- Business Communication
5G Industrial IoT Market, By Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
Key Topics Covered:
1. Service Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global 5G Industrial IOT Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook
8. Europe 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook
9. North America 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook
10. South America 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa 5G Industrial IOT Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- China Mobile Limited
- China United Network Communications Group Co, Ltd
- Vodafone Group plc
- Advantech Co, Ltd
- ASOCS Ltd
- Intel Corporation
- BoschIO GmbH
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Thales Group
- NTT DATA Corporation
