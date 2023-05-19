Global 5G Module Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from End Use Industries Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Module Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G module market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23.4% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Apple

AT&T

Vodafone

Huawei

Google

Samsung

Sierra Wireless

Telit

Quectel

This report on global 5G module market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global 5G module market by segmenting the market based on application, end user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the 5G module market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from End Use Industries

Growing Technological Advancements

Challenges

High Costs Required For Deployment

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Application

Fixed Wireless Access Customer Premises Equipment

Router

Internet of Vehicles

Others

by End-Users

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

