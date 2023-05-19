Global 5G Module Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from End Use Industries Drives Growth

19 May, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Module Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G module market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23.4% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Apple
- AT&T
- Vodafone
- Huawei
- Samsung
- Sierra Wireless
- Telit
- Quectel
This report on global 5G module market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global 5G module market by segmenting the market based on application, end user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the 5G module market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand from End Use Industries
- Growing Technological Advancements
Challenges
- High Costs Required For Deployment
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Application
- Fixed Wireless Access Customer Premises Equipment
- Router
- Internet of Vehicles
- Others
by End-Users
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Transportation & Logistics
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
