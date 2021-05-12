Global 5G Module Markets Report 2021: FWA CPE/Router/Mobile Hotspot, Head-mounted Display, Notebook PC, Drone, Internet of Vehicle
May 12, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Potential of the 5G Module Market from the Perspective of End Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the development of several major 5G end devices, including network communication devices such as FWA CPE (Fixed Wireless Access Customer Premises Equipment), router, and mobile hotspot, head-mounted display, notebook PC, drone, and internet of vehicles; summarizes the development of major players in these sectors, and explores growth potential of the worldwide 5G module market accordingly.
Following the launch of commercial 5G networks, in addition to smartphones, a wide range of 5G devices has been commercialized in the market. 5G modules not only equip end devices with 5G connectivity but also help vendors develop new products and accelerate commercialization.
List of Topics
- Development of 5G modules and includes list of latest 5G products
- Development of FWA CPE/Reuter/mobile hotspot devices, touching on status and product strategies of leading players such as MediaTek, Netgear, Inseego, and US and European telecoms
- Development of head-mounted display devices, touching on status and product strategies of leading players such as Qualcomm, Microsoft, Vuzix, Apple, Verizon, LGU+, SK, and Vodafone
- Development of notebook PCs, touching on status and product strategies of leading players such as Qualcomm, MediaTek, Lenovo, HP, and Dell
- Development of drones, touching on status of leading players such as DJI, AEE, Verizon/BT, Deutsche Telekom, Amazon/Wing/UPS, and Bosch/Siemens
- Development of internet of vehicles, touching on status and product strategies of leading players such as Huawei, Qualcomm, Verizon, Softbank, Telefonica, and China Mobile
Key Topics Covered:
1. Development of 5G Modules
2. Growth Potential of 5G Modules Used in Major End Devices
2.1 FWA CPE/Router/Mobile Hotspot
2.1.1 Product Development
2.1.2 New and Potential Product Applications
2.1.3 Leading International Vendors' Development
2.2 Head-mounted Display
2.2.1 Product Development
2.2.2 New and Potential Product Applications
2.2.3 Leading International Vendors' Development
2.3 Notebook PC
2.3.1 Product Development
2.3.2 New and Potential Product Applications
2.3.3 Leading International Vendors' Development
2.4 Drone
2.4.1 Product Development
2.4.2 New and Potential Product Applications
2.4.3 Leading International Vendors' Development
2.5 Internet of Vehicle
2.5.1 Product Development
2.5.2 New and Potential Product Applications
2.5.3 Leading International Vendors' Development
3. Analyst's Perspective
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AEE Technology
- Amazon
- Apple
- AT&T
- BAIC Group
- BT
- BYD
- Casa Systems
- China Mobile
- D-Link
- Daimler
- Dell
- Deutsche Telekom
- DJI
- Dongfeng Motor
- FastWeb
- FAW Group
- Ford
- Gruppo TIM
- HP
- HTC
- Huawei
- Inseego
- Jorjin Technologies
- KT
- Lenovno
- LG
- MediaTek
- Microsoft
- Netgear
- Nokia
- Nreal
- NTT DoCoMo
- Orange
- Platforms
- Qualcomm
- Renovo
- SAIC Motor
- Samsung
- Savari
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- SK Telecom
- Skyward
- Softbank
- Stratospheric
- Telefonica
- Telenor
- Telia
- UPS
- Verizon
- Vodafone
- Volkswagen
- Vuzix
