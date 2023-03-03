Global 5G MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Market Report 2023-2028: AI and Machine Learning Technology will Play a Significant Role in 5G Enabled MVNOs with North America Leading

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G MVNO Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, Services and Solutions 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the impact of 5G capabilities in terms of MVNO applications, services, and solutions. This includes the scope to realize new business models, particularly in the B2B arena. This 5G MVNO market report also evaluates infrastructure and enabling technologies in support of new anticipated purpose-built networks and services such as IoT-specific, data-only, and fixed wireless-oriented MVNOs.

The report also analyzes the MVNO ecosystem including MVNE and MVNA companies and services. The report includes an assessment of potential new 5G MVNO solutions. It also provides an analysis of the services and strategy of leading MVNO, MVNA, and MVNE companies with forecasts from 2023 to 2028.

Select Report Findings:

The market for 5G in MVNOs is poised to reach $9.9 billion by 2028

by 2028 North America will lead the 5G MVNO market followed by APAC and Europe

will lead the 5G MVNO market followed by APAC and Enterprise segment of the 5G MVNO B2B market will reach $4.2 billion by 2028

by 2028 AI and Machine learning technology will play a significant role in 5G enabled MVNOs

IoT-specific and other purpose-specific B2B MVNO types will witness substantial growth

Purpose-built B2B service operations to realize substantial growth within the 5G MVNO market

The commercial deployment of 5G will facilitate many new and enhanced applications and services. It will also facilitate an emerging 5G MVNO opportunity that will enable existing players to improve and enhance their services as well as create opportunities for completely new purpose-built MVNOs, focused primarily on Business-to-Business(B2B) services. Many of these B2B services will leverage unique capabilities introduced with 5G technology.

For example, 5G will facilitate a significant expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) operations for cellular-based Mobile Network Operators (MNO). 5G enabled IoT WAN networks will support massive machine-type communications, providing substantially greater operational scalability for IoT services.

With this expansion, MNO hosts will have the scalability to support a variety of IoT-focused 5G MVNO market players that offer IoT services on a B2B basis within many different industry verticals. The report covers many of these companies, strategies, services, and solutions.

The introduction of 5G will enable many existing MVNOs to expand current consumer-focused services by way of a new enhanced mobile broadband. Consumer applications and services in this area include Web browsing, video, mobile office, and connected vehicles. However, the 5G MVNO market will be punctuated by a robust 5G business services market, facilitated by new capabilities.

These new capabilities are enabled via substantial improvements in reliability, latency, bandwidth, and the capacity to support highly scalable networks with much greater efficiency and effectiveness. These improvements will allow MNOs to share network resources to an unprecedented degree, facilitating a highly scalable environment for extending capabilities to MVNOs.

For example, 5G IoT networks will achieve optimization by way of radio frequency management that meets the needs of both narrowband IoT applications as well as those that require higher bandwidth, which may be on an on-demand basis, requiring the 5G MVNO service providers to reply upon 5G network slicing to ensure the quality of service demands are met.

Another noteworthy capability to be leveraged by the 5G MVNO B2B service providers is Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), which will be particularly useful for Industrial IoT (IIoT) customers. Examples of URLLC dependent apps and services include robotics, teleoperation market solutions, and other areas that are pertinent, especially to the IoT market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 MVNO Types

2.1.1 Basic MVNO

2.1.2 OTT MVNO

2.1.3 IoT MVNO

2.1.4 Private MVNO

2.1.5 Fixed Wireless MVNO

2.2 MVNO in 5G

2.2.1 Service Provisioning

2.2.2 Number Portability

2.2.3 Real-Time Charging

2.2.4 Service-Centric Network

2.2.5 5G New Radio

2.2.6 5G Network Slicing

2.2.7 4G IoT to 5G Transition

2.2.8 GSM Dependency

2.3 MVNO Wholesales Systems

2.4 VoWiFi

2.5 Mini-MVNOs

2.6 MVNO Regulatory Analysis

2.7 Impact of COVID-19

2.8 Growth Driver Analysis

2.9 Market Challenge Analysis

2.10 Cannibalization

2.11 5G and MVNO ARPU

2.12 Value Chain Analysis

2.12.1 Mobile Network Operator

2.12.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operator

2.12.3 Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator

2.12.4 Mobile Virtual Network Enabler

2.12.5 B2B Customers

2.12.6 End Consumers

3. Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Infrastructure Technology

3.1.1 Skinny MVNO

3.1.2 Thin MVNO

3.1.3 Thick MVNO

3.2 Enabling Technology

3.2.1 e-SIM

3.2.2 NFV and SDN

3.2.3 AI and Machine Learning

3.2.4 Blockchain

3.2.5 Edge Computing

3.3 MVNO Deployment Components

3.3.1 Access Network and Core Network

3.3.2 BSS and OSS

3.3.3 OCS

3.4 MVNO Operation Model

3.4.1 Branded Reseller

3.4.2 Standard Service Providers

3.4.3 Enhanced Service Providers

3.4.4 Full MVNO

3.5 Business Model Analysis

3.5.1 Postpaid vs. Prepaid Service

3.5.2 Hybrid Model

3.5.3 MVNO as a Service

3.5.4 MVNE Service

3.5.5 MVNA Service

3.6 5G MVNO Use Case Analysis

3.6.1 Consumer Market

3.6.2 B2B Customer

3.7 5G MVNO Solution Analysis

3.7.1 Network Routing

3.7.2 Network Interconnection

3.7.3 Customer Care

3.7.4 Billing and Collection

3.7.5 Device Management including IoT

3.7.6 Marketing and Sales

3.7.7 Application and Services

3.8 5G MVNO Application Analysis

3.8.1 M2M Connectivity

3.8.2 Telecom Services Solutions

3.8.3 Bundled Solutions

3.8.4 Retail Solutions

3.8.5 Roaming Solutions

3.8.6 Discount Solutions

3.8.7 Media and Entertainment Solutions

3.8.8 B2B Data Solutions

3.9 5G MVNO User Type Analysis

4. Company Analysis

4.1 MVNO Company

4.1.1 Metro by T-Mobile

4.1.2 US Mobile

4.1.3 Xfinity Mobile

4.1.4 Boost Mobile

4.1.5 Cricket Wireless

4.1.6 Google Fi

4.1.7 Liberty Wireless

4.1.8 TracFone

4.1.9 Straight Talk

4.1.10 Mint Mobile

4.1.11 Visible (Verizon)

4.1.12 Ting Mobile

4.1.13 Republic Wireless

4.1.14 Boost Mobile

4.1.15 Simple Mobile

4.1.16 Flash Wireless

4.1.17 SpeedTalk Mobile

4.1.18 Yahoo Mobile

4.1.19 Virgin Mobile

4.1.20 Axis Telecom

4.1.21 Sky Mobile

4.1.22 Tesco Mobile

4.1.23 Voxi

4.1.24 BT Mobile

4.1.25 B-Mobile

4.1.26 Japan Communications

4.1.27 Line Mobile

4.1.28 NTT

4.1.29 Rakuten Mobile

4.1.30 Sakura Mobile

4.1.31 JD Mobile

4.1.32 Lenovo Connect

4.1.33 Airlinq

4.1.34 Cubic Telecom

4.1.35 Numerex (Sierra Wireless)

4.1.36 Arkessa

4.1.37 Stream Technologies (Arm Holdings)

4.1.38 Aeris

4.1.39 KORE Wireless

4.1.40 NTT DoCoMo USA

4.1.41 Telit

4.1.42 Twilio

4.1.43 Kajeet (Arterra Mobility)

4.2 BYOD MVNO Company

4.2.1 TravelSim

4.2.2 Truphone

4.2.3 ChatSim

4.2.4 KnowRoaming (Telna)

4.3 MVNE Company

4.3.1 Yuantel

4.3.2 Simfony

4.3.3 Transatel

4.3.4 Teleena

4.3.5 Pareteum (Artilium)

4.3.6 Cyan Digital Security

4.3.7 Isoton

4.3.8 Plintron

4.3.9 Telenabler

4.3.10 Mavoco

4.3.11 MVNOU

4.4 MVNA Company

4.4.1 X-Mobility

4.4.2 Abzorb

4.4.3 DH Telecom

4.4.4 Conecto

5. Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 Global 5G MVNO Market 2023 - 2028

5.2 Global 5G MVNO Market by Type

5.3 Global 5G MVNO Market by Operational Model

5.4 Global 5G MVNO Market by Technology

5.5 Global 5G MVNO Market by Deployment

5.6 Global 5G MVNO Market by Service Model

5.7 Global 5G MVNO Market by Customer Type

5.8 Global 5G MVNO Market by Solution

5.9 Global 5G MVNO Market by Application

5.10 Global MVNE Market in 5G MVNO 2023 - 2028

5.11 Global MVNA Market in 5G MVNO 2023 - 2028

5.12 Global B2B Solution Market in 5G MVNO 2023 - 2028

5.13 Global SaaS Platform Solution Market in 5G MVNO 2023 - 2028

5.14 Global 5G MVNO Market by Region

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 MVNO, MVNE, and MVNA Companies

6.7 Computing Companies

6.8 Data Analytics Providers

6.9 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.10 Networking Equipment Providers

6.11 Networking Security Providers

6.12 Semiconductor Companies

6.13 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.14 Software Providers

6.15 Wearable Device Manufacturer

6.16 Smart City System Integrators

6.17 Automation System Providers

6.18 Social Media Companies

6.19 Workplace Solution Providers

6.20 Enterprise and Government

7. Appendix: 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Services

7.1 5G Technology

7.2 5G and Core Network Infrastructure

7.2.1 5G and Edge Computing

7.2.2 5G and Network Slicing

7.3 5G and Radio Network Infrastructure

7.4 5G Capabilities

7.5 5G and Ultra-high Definition Voice Service

7.6 5G and Non-voice Applications and Services

7.7 5G Impact on Public Safety Services

7.8 5G Impact on the Internet of Things

7.9 5G Impact on Automation, Robotics, and the Industrial Sector

7.10 5G Impact on Business Services

7.11 5G and Fixed Wireless

7.12 5G and Indoor Wireless

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cw1hzm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets