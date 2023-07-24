Global 5G Network Slicing Markets, 2023-2028: Focus on Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Automotive, Healthcare, Power Grid, Sports Use Cases

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Network Slicing Market by Infrastructure, Spectrum Band, Segment, Industry Vertical, Application and Services 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G network slicing. The report provides market opportunity analysis including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. The report also includes 5G network slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring.

In addition, the report provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G network slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. The report includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G network slicing by segment, RF band, applications, and industry verticals through 2028.

As networks become increasingly more complex, we see service providers taking a more intent-based networking approach to network management. Accordingly, leading carriers are incorporating various forms of network optimization such as network slicing into their OSS/BSS capabilities. This will be particularly important with 5G as the use cases for future applications and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements.

5G network slicing enables a highly programmable multi-service architecture, which consists of three layers (1) Service Instance Layer, (2) Network Slice Instance Layer, and (3) Resource Layer. One important architecture component is the Slice Selection Function (SSF), which handles device attach requests and new service establishments.

5G standalone, the base on which network slicing is built, will enable game services the right performance end-to-end (E2E) unlike 4G or Wi-Fi. E2E network slicing enables new business model innovation and use cases across all verticals, and creates new revenue opportunities for communication service providers. It provides service flexibility and ability to deliver services faster with high security, isolation, and applicable characteristics to meet the contracted SLA.

The SSF selects an optimal slice based on user information, device type, and capabilities. This supports one of the important goals of radio access management, which is to support configuration rules for each slice. 5G network slicing also allows for core networks to be logically separated in terms of connectivity and network capabilities. Separation of the control plane and user plane is a key aspect of the 5G network slicing market, allowing resources to be scaled independently.

One of the opportunities for carriers is to leverage 5G network slicing for new business development by way of expanded capabilities for virtual network operators (VNO). Since 5G network slicing enables multiple logical networks to act in an independent manner operationally, a VNO could support many different types of customers including consumers, enterprise, and industrial businesses.

A network slice could be completely different for a consumer using an eMBB application versus an industrial URLLC application. For example, 5G network slicing allows for isolation of bandwidth, processing, storage, and Traffic. This allows resources to be allocated for QoS-specific needs.

Perhaps one of the most promising areas for carriers is to leverage 5G network slicing market capabilities to offer dynamic slicing with differentiated pricing based on customer needs and resource availability. Factors to consider for each slice allocation include bandwidth availability, latency support, and overall network elasticity to scale to customer needs. Additional factors that determine value and cost to the customer include network homogeneity, connection density, and type of connection.

Report Highlights

Global Market Growth: The 5G network slicing market is projected to witness significant growth, reaching an estimated value of $5.3 billion globally by the year 2028.

globally by the year 2028. Rising Demand for Professional Services: Global 5G slicing professional services are expected to see substantial demand, with an estimated value of $414.2 million by the year 2028.

by the year 2028. Regional Leadership: North America is poised to lead the 5G slicing market, closely followed by Asia Pacific and Europe , reflecting the global demand and adoption of this cutting-edge technology.

is poised to lead the 5G slicing market, closely followed by and , reflecting the global demand and adoption of this cutting-edge technology. Emergence of Network Slicing Management: Network slicing management is set to become a vital aspect of the 5G infrastructure, projected to reach a value of $29.7 million by 2028 in North America alone.

by 2028 in alone. Enterprise Dominance: Enterprises are expected to emerge as the key players in the 5G network slicing market. Smaller organizations are forecasted to experience faster growth rates, outpacing larger corporations by 50%.

Importance of Collaboration: Success in the 5G network slicing domain hinges on effective collaboration among system integrators, vendors, and carriers. These partnerships are instrumental in optimizing 5G solutions and driving innovation.

Building Vertical Partnerships: Leading carriers are actively working towards extending trust and fostering strong relationships with vertical partners. This approach enhances the optimization of 5G solutions, catering to diverse industry needs.

Key Market Segment: Private Wireless Networks: Private wireless networks are identified as a crucial market segment within 5G network slicing. Their specific needs and requirements call for substantial vertical engagement to ensure effective implementation.

Coordination Among Service Providers: Irrespective of their type - carriers, managed service providers, or business users - coordination with application providers is essential for seamless integration and delivery of 5G network slicing services.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Network Slicing

2.2 Enabling Technologies

2.3 Software-Defined Networks

2.4 Network Function Virtualization

2.5 SDN and NFV Synergies for 5G Service Classes

2.6 Related Technology: Edge Computing

3 5G Network Capabilities and Requirements

3.1 The Road to Fifth-Generation Wireless

3.2 5G Technology, Capabilities, and Challenges

3.3 5G Applications and Services by Segment

3.4 5G Consumer Applications

3.5 5G Business Applications

4 5G Network Slicing Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Availability of Affordable High-Speed Network Services

4.1.2 Growing Penetration of Smartphones and Increasing Data Traffic

4.1.3 Smart Cities Driving Adoption of IoT Devices across Industry Verticals

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Mobility Management:

4.2.2 Network Slicing Security Issues

5 5G Network Slicing Market Use Cases

5.1 Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Power Grid

5.5 Sports

6 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

6.2 Total 5G Network Slicing Market

6.3 5G Network Slicing Market by Segment

6.3.1 5G Network Slicing Technology Market

6.3.2 5G Network Slicing RF Components Market

6.3.3 5G Network Slicing Service Market

6.4 5G Network Slicing Market by RF Spectrum Bands

6.5 5G Network Slicing Application Market

6.5.1 5G Network Slicing Consumer IoT Application Market

6.5.2 5G Network Slicing Enterprise/Industrial IoT Application Market

6.5.2.1 5G Network Slicing Smart Manufacturing Application Market

6.6 5G Network Slicing Market by Industry Vertical

6.7 Regional Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

6.8 5G Network Slicing Market by Region

7 5G Network Slicing Company Analysis

7.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Profile

7.1.2 Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Recent Developments

7.2 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

7.3 Huawei

7.4 Nokia

7.5 Intel

7.6 Samsung

7.7 ZTE

7.8 Telefonica SA

7.9 Deutsche Telekom AG

8 Conclusions and Recommendations

9 Appendix: Edge Computing

9.1 Edge Computing Market Deployment

9.2 Edge Computing Operational Considerations

9.3 Mobile Edge Computing and Network Slicing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5hkut

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets