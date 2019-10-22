Global 5G Optimization Markets, 2024: Focus on Mobile Edge Computing, APIs, and Network Slicing - Enterprise hosted deployment will Reach $73M by 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Optimization: Mobile Edge Computing, APIs, and Network Slicing 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of MEC including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers.

MEC analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. The report also provides a quantitative analysis of the edge computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application, and services. It also provides forecasts for software and APIs as well as MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.

One of the most important aspects of 5G is the ability to optimize network usage as well as applications and services. The use cases for future 5G enabled apps and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements. Correspondingly, each scenario will have its own requirements and associated network configuration needs. 5G network slicing provides a means by which each of these different use cases may have its own portion of available frequently and associated assignable QoS configuration.



An essential component of 5G networks, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) facilitates optimization of fifth-generation network resources including focusing communications and computational capacity where it is needed the most. Without MEC, 5G would continue to rely upon back-haul to centralized cloud resource for storage and computing, diminishing much of the otherwise positive impact of latency reduction enabled by 5G. In other words, MEC enables users and devices to store/access much higher volumes of data by way of direct access to the Internet rather than relying upon transport through the core of cellular networks.



As networks become increasingly more complex, the author sees service providers taking a more intent-based approach to network management. Accordingly, leading carriers are incorporating various forms of network optimization into their OSS/BSS capabilities. This will be particularly important with 5G as the use cases for future applications and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements.



Accordingly, service providers must take into account use case-specific requirements and parameters, which at the highest level is broken down into three distinct 5G service categories as follows:

Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB): Mobile broadband based apps including video watching, browsing, Mobile Office/Productivity, and cloud-based gaming.

Ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC): Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Telepresence (includes Holographic calling), Teleoperation/Tele-robotics, Autonomous Vehicles, UAV/Drone Operation, Public Safety, Smart Buildings, and other latency-sensitive applications

Massive machine-type communications (mMTC): 5G will facilitate a highly scalable M2M network for many IoT applications, particularly those that do not require high bandwidth.

Select Research Findings:

Driven by private LTE and 5G networks for the industrial segment, the largest vertical for MEC will by manufacturing

Enterprise hosted deployment will be an important mobile edge computing as a service market driver, reaching $73M by 2024

by 2024 Network slicing will take much longer than anticipated by operators but will prove to be the most import core network function

Driven by smart factories, the multi-access edge computing market in support of manufacturing in Asia will reach $194.4M by 2024



Companies Mentioned



5G NORMA (Nokia and SK Telecom)

5GIC

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advantech

Affirmed Networks

Akamai Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent

Allot Communications

Broadcom

Brocade Communications Systems

Cavium Networks

Ceragon Networks

China Mobile

Cisco Systems

Cloudify

Cradlepoint

Deutsche Telekom

EdgeConneX

Edgeworx

Ericsson

ETSI MEC ISG

FANTASTIC-5G

Fujitsu Technology Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

InterDigital Inc.

Juniper Networks

LG U+

MobiledgeX

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NTT DoCoMo

NYU WIRELESS

OTT Service

PeerApp Ltd.

Pixeom

Pluribus Networks

Qualcomm

Quortus

Redhat, Inc.

Saguna Networks

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SingTel

SK Telecom

Sony Corporation

SpiderCloud Wireless

Turkcell

Vapor IO

Vasona Networks

Xilinx, Inc.

Yaana Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24enuk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

