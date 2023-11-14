Global 5G Small Cell Growth Opportunities: Enhancing Coverage and Capacity in Both Public and Private 5G Networks Drives Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Small Cell Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Macro cells are the workhorse of most CSP networks. With higher output power, they cover larger areas and provide most of the coverage and capacity of the 5G network. Most macro cells provide outdoor coverage, but in the past they provided indoor coverage as well. However, wireless coverage based on macro cells can have coverage issues caused by either natural phenomena such as hills, forests, and weather or human-made creations. The higher frequencies used in 5G make these issues more pronounced, both outside and inside.

Capacity issues can also arise: a stadium may be covered by a macro cell but may not have the capacity needed when thousands upon thousands of people are attending an event or a game. A building may block outdoor coverage and have less-than-adequate indoor coverage.

This is where small cells come into play. In general, small cells operate at lower output power and therefore cover smaller areas than macro cells. Small cells are physically smaller, less expensive to buy and install, and-because of the lower output power-have fewer safety issues (and regulations) around their installation and operation.

This study presents an analysis of the global small cell market. It describes the scenarios in which small cells play an important role in ensuring connectivity, and presents estimated forecasts on small cell spending.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpdwy8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets