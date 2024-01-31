Global 5G Smart Grid Market Forecasts Report 21023-2028 Featuring Fibocom Wireless, Telit, Neoway Technology, Honeywell International, Huawei Technologies, and Enel Green Power

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Smart grid Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market landscape for 5G smart grid technology is experiencing a bullish growth trend, thanks to the burgeoning demands for energy efficiency and reliable power distribution systems. A new comprehensive research publication added to our expansive repository dives deep into the market forecasts from 2023 to 2028, illuminating the paths carved by burgeoning technologies and major geographical players.

In the freshly released analysis, power distribution automation and monitoring have been identified as primary growth drivers, setting the stage for monumental advancements in the 5G smart grid sector. High-speed, low-latency network slices, alongside groundbreaking 5G chipsets, routers, and platforms, are poised to revolutionize how smart grid devices and applications communicate and operate.

Significant investments in smart grids and partnership synergies have initiated the acceleration of 5G integration within energy systems, defining the markets in regions such as the APAC, particularly in China. The leap forward by industry giants like China Telecom collaborating with Huawei Technologies and the State Grid Corporation of China manifests the potential of a future where 5G-powered "smart" power grids are de rigueur.

Fostering Global Developments and Collaboration

This encompassing report provides insights into impressive global undertakings that serve as cornerstones for the 5G smart grid market prosperity. Highlights feature the initiative by China Telecom to elevate operational efficiency using 5G technology and Huawei's white paper release that offers a compelling exploration of how the market can thrive through unified standards.

The escalation of 5G-enabled smart grid solutions resonates with the escalating demands for power distribution automation and the predictive maintenance of power grids. This report promises to be an essential resource for stakeholders aiming to navigate the dynamic currents of the 5G smart grid market.

As we witness the burgeoning integration of 5G technology with smart grid infrastructure, industry leaders and investors are encouraged to delve into the detailed segmentation, regional analysis, and future outlook provided by this comprehensive market research. It illuminates the path forward for innovations and strategies that can harness the potential of 5G in transforming energy distribution and management.

Noteworthy Market Segmentation

  • By Application: Power Distribution Automation; Monitoring & Inspection
  • By Deployment: Transmission Lines; Energy Storage Systems
  • By Geography:
    • Americas (USA, and others)
    • EMEA (Germany, UK, and others)
    • APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, and others)

Companies Mentioned

  • Fibocom Wireless Inc.
  • Telit
  • Neoway Technology Co. LTD
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Enel Green Power S.p.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rk88z

