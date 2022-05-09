Global 5G System Integration (Services) Market Size & Share Estimated to be Worth $45.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 25.4%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "5G System Integration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Consulting, Infrastructure Integration, Application Integration); By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Others); By Application; By Region - Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global 5G system integration (services) market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 25.4% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 7.5 billion in 2019 to reach USD 45.5 billion by 2027.

What is 5G System Integration? How Big is 5G System Integration Market?

Report Overview

5G system integration refers to the process of combining the physical and virtual components of the organization using the new upgraded systems or applications to work over the ultra-fast 5G network. 5G System Integration provides seamless connectivity and data processing across various industries such as manufacturing, telecommunication, retail, IT, and energy among others. Industrial sensors, smart city, gaming & mobile media, fast broadband/Ultra High Definition (UHD) television, industrial sensors, and smart city are some of the important applications of this system integration.

5G smartphones are already gaining popularity as users are moving towards 5G technology from the traditional 4G. This integration is also expected to offer a next-generation immersive gaming experience in addition to fast streaming and superior video quality. It also provides greater capacity to support key technologies such as 3-Dimensional viewing, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR). Other benefits offered by this integration system can include short lag times and unlimited browsing capacity.

Top Companies Covered in 5G System Integration Market Report

ALTRAN

AMDOCS

Atos Syntel

CA Technologies

Capgemini

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognizant

ECI TELECOM

Ericsson

HCL Technologies Limited

HPE

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Keysight Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Radisys Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sigma Systems

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra

Wipro Limited

ZTE

Key Highlights of the Report:

By services, the infrastructure integration segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing demand for integration of the traditional or old network infrastructure with the upgraded 5G network infrastructure.

By vertical, the market IT & Telecom segment is projected to lead the market due to the growing demand for newer 5G integration services from different telecom and IT companies.

By application, the home and Office Broadband segment is expected to dominate the market owing to increasing requirements for advanced 5G system integration services to deliver efficient Mobile Broadband (eMBB) seamless internet connectivity to enterprises and consumers.

Leading technologies such as big data analytics, industrial wireless camera, and collaborative robots are encouraging manufacturing facilities to shift towards smart and data-driven flexible operations.

In March 2020 , Fujitsu announced the first commercial private 5G network in Japan .

, Fujitsu announced the first commercial private 5G network in . In May 2020 , HCL Technologies unveiled the acquisition of Cisco's self-optimizing network (SON) technology to intensify its 5G capabilities.

5G System Integration Market: Growth Drivers

Some of the key factors driving the global market include increasing demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity and robust deployment of well-established network infrastructure across enterprises. A surge in demand for fast broadband to lower the response time for customers, increasing demand for Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Visualization (NFV) is also expected to propel the system integration market growth. Moreover, the growing acceptance of digital technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data, social media, wireless communication, and robotics are other factors boosting the growth of the 5G system integration market.

5G System Integration Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview: 5G System Integration Market

Based on geography, the North America region dominated the market with the largest revenue share in the 5G system integration market. This regional growth can be attributed to the presence of several leading telecom and IT companies operating in the market Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation. Also, rising investments by major players such as Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. to deploy 5G infrastructure is further anticipated to fuel the regional market growth. The investments by these companies are likely to create requirements to incorporate applications and infrastructure to support 5G NR, frequency bands.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a rapid increase in the number of IT firms across the emerging countries of India and China in order to implement 5G IT solutions. Moreover, prominent telecom operators such as SK Telecom, KT Corporation, China Telecom, and China Mobile are focusing on investments to roll out their 5G networks in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China, thus expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of Services, Vertical, Application, and geographic region.

5G System Integration Market: By Services Outlook

Consulting

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

5G System Integration Market: By Vertical Outlook

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

5G System Integration Market: By Application Outlook

Smart City

Collaborate Robot /Cloud Robot

Industrial Sensors

Logistics & Inventory Monitoring

Wireless Industry Camera

Drones

Home and Office Broadband

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)

Gaming and Mobile Media

Remote Patient & Diagnosis Management

Intelligent Power Distribution Systems

P2P Transfers /mCommerce

Others

