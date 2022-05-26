Global 5G Tariff Tracker Report 2022: Pricing for 59 Countries and 168 Operators

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Tariff Tracker Q1 2022 Edition - Covering 168 Operators' 5G Pricing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global 5G Tariff Tracker provides an insight into 5G pricing adopted by over 160 providers across the globe,



The 9th edition of the 5G Tariff Tracker covers pricing for 59 countries and 168 operators across the globe.



Detailed information is provided such as:

Price in local currency and Euros, incl. and excl. tax

5G pricing compared with 4G pricing

Inclusive allowances - minutes, SMS, data, roaming, VAS services, and other benefits offered with a price plan.

Upload speed

Network Coverage

Promotion details if available

Plus provides a summary of price/product changes announced by operators

Service Coverage

5G Postpaid smartphone plans

5G Prepaid smartphone plans

5G Mobile Broadband

5G Home Broadfband plans

5G FWA

Geographical overage, covering MNOs, MVNOs and sub-brands

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

GCC

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Japan

Kazkahstan

Maldives

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Taiwan

Uzbekistan

Africa

South Africa

Americas

Canada

Peru

USA

Summary of Previous Edition

The latest edition - Q4 2021 - of the 5G Tariff Tracker reveals that there had been plenty of developments in the fourth quarter of 2021. Some of the highlights are provided below.

5G Developments in Q4 2021 Examples:



Operators launch 5G

Ice in Norway, the third mobile network operator, launched 5G following the award of a 3600MHz national spectrum licence in September. At the beginning of December 2021, Vodafone in Portugal launched its 5G network with free access until 31 January 2022. Launch of a 5G home Internet service by A1 in Croatia.

Expansion of 5G coverage/roll out of standalone service/increase in speed

Telekom (Germany) has just announced it has built up 5G capacities at 958 mobile sites nationwide in the past six weeks. "We are continuing to push the pace of mobile phone expansion," says Walter Goldenits, Managing Director Technology at Telekom Deutschland. "There are currently more than 32,000 locations on Deutsche Telekom's network. In addition, we put more than 1,500 new locations into operation every year. In addition, there are LTE and 5G extensions at thousands of existing locations. As part of our massive expansion activities, 5G will become the new standard in Telekom's mobile network."

Vodafone in Germany rolled out 5G on a stand-alone network to 10 million of the population.

More 5G devices on the market, lower prices

According to GSMA's latest report released in January 2021, the number has significantly increased and is at 1,257 5G devices. Our survey reveals that 5G devices are now available from below USD 300. One such offer is from T-Mobile with its T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G available Starting at USD 8.34 per month for 24 months with a zero down payment.

Increase in the 5G subscriber base

Bezeq (Israel) reported million on 5G packages, 15 months after launch (end of Sept. 2021)

Increase in ARPU

SK Telecom (Korea) which added nearly 1 million 5G subscribers in Q3 to end September 2021 with 8.65 million reported it helped to record a fifth straight quarter of ARPU gains. ARPU increased 2.9% to KRW 28,600 (US 23.88).

5G made available to prepaid customers

Since November 2021, Optus' "Flex" prepaid plans have had 5G access. No matter which Flex opted for the charge is AUD 2 per day and 7-, 14-, and 30 days options are available too. Zain in Kuwait only makes 5G available to Flex prepaid customers but not those on standard prepaid plans.

5G available to sub-brands/MVNOs

Yallo, Sunrise sub-brand, offers 5G as either an add-on option priced at CHF 4.50 per month (the standard price is CHF 9), or included in two of its higher priced plans.

5G Roaming

A number of operators have announced 5G roaming, for example, Orange in France announced 5G roaming in 3 countries.

Price Comparison

Q4 report features over 700 price plans from 161 operators across 151 countries reveals:

There are 177 including 100 GB and more, the highest inclusive allowance (excluding those offering unlimited plan with no FUP) available in Kuwait. There are 55 including less than 10 GB of data with the entry plan including 0.5 GB.

5G pricing various to 4G pricing, with some operators

charging an add-on

launched new 5G plans

Makes 5G available across the entire portfolio

5G available to top priced plans only - example

5G more expensive than 4G

Companies Mentioned

A1

Bezeq

Deutsche Telekom

Ice

Orange

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Telekom Deutschland

Vodafone

Yallo

Zain

