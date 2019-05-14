Global $6.18 Bn Air Purifier Markets to 2023

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Purifier Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air purifier market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.18 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2018-2023.



Based on filter type, the market has been segregated into high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, ionic filters, and activated carbon and electrostatic precipitators. The HEPA filters segment dominated the residential air purifiers market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. HEPA filters in residential air purifiers help trap air pollutants and aid in providing relief from allergens. Activated carbon is the other crucial market segment, accounting for more than a quarter of the global share in 2018. Electrostatic precipitator and ionic filters account for 37% of the global air purifier market, showing moderate growth during the forecast period.



The rise in the adoption of residential air purifiers in countries such as Brazil, China, and India, has increased the demand for residential air purifiers globally, owing to the amount of indoor pollution. Asia-Pacific (APAC) accounted for the majority of the market share for residential air purifiers in 2018, and the region is expected to remain a significant revenue contributor over the forecast period.



China and India lead the market due to increased adoption of residential air purifiers, along with the growing urban population share in the APAC region. In the Americas, an increase in adoption of air purifiers equipped with HEPA-based filter system to eliminate smoke and dust from the air indoors is helping maintain the market's growth momentum.



The Middle East and Africa (MEA) are slated to be one of the fast-growing regions over the estimated period of time as it continues to invest in infrastructure and other construction activities. Europe accounts for a steady demand for air purifiers due to the increasing awareness regarding its health benefits.



