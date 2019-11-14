Global $6.33 Billion Gold Nanoparticles Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gold Nanoparticles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Medical & Dentistry, Electronics, Catalysis), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gold nanoparticles market size is expected to reach USD 6.33 billion by 2025

It is projected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from various end-use industries, high demand for nanotechnology induced diagnostics and treatments in healthcare industry, and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the market.

North America led the market in the previous years and is expected to witness growth in near future as well owing to the increasing R&D investments by nanotechnology organizations and universities. Furthermore, growing medical diagnostics domain is also projected to contributing to the regional market growth.

Electronics segment is expected to grow impressively in the forthcoming years owing to rising demand for consumer electronics, compact storage devices, and high usage of nanotechnology in photovoltaic cells. Hence, such growing niche applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the gold nanoparticles market during the forecast period.

Growing awareness for metal nanomaterials essentially for diagnosis and treatment of tumor cells is trending in the market. Additionally, efforts for R&D and innovations in gold nanoparticles domain is yet another trend witnessed in the market. Use of gold nanoparticles as nanorods has opened new growth avenues for the detecting cancerous tumors and improved biological imaging.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America is anticipated to lead the gold nanoparticles market, owing to high demand for nanotech products in medical diagnostics, nanoparticles in detecting cancer, and growing R&D activities

is anticipated to lead the gold nanoparticles market, owing to high demand for nanotech products in medical diagnostics, nanoparticles in detecting cancer, and growing R&D activities Rise in favorable government initiatives across the developing Asia Pacific economies, such as India and China is facilitating healthy FDI flow in chemical domain, thereby strengthening the regional markets

economies, such as and is facilitating healthy FDI flow in chemical domain, thereby strengthening the regional markets Medical and dentistry segment accounted for USD 784 million in 2018 and is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 11.8% by 2025 due to increasing application of nanomaterials in diagnostics, therapeutics, and medical imaging

in 2018 and is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 11.8% by 2025 due to increasing application of nanomaterials in diagnostics, therapeutics, and medical imaging Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2025 since it is emerging as an electronics manufacturing hub especially from economies, such as Taiwan , China , Japan , and South Korea

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2025 since it is emerging as an electronics manufacturing hub especially from economies, such as , , , and Increasing efforts by manufacturers for innovations in nanotechnology, increasing scope of application, and high demand from electronics segment are few opportunities observed, thereby driving the market in near future

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage

3.1.1 Global Gold Nanoparticles Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Raw Material Trends

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Standard & Compliances

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing nanotechnology application in medical diagnostics

3.7.1.2 Increasing R&D in gold nanoparticles technology

3.7.1.3 Growing demand in electronics & development of niche applications

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Stringent regulations and standards for nanomaterials

3.8 Business Environment Analysis: Gold Nanoparticles Market

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porters Model

3.8.2 PESTEL ANALYSIS

Chapter 4 Gold Nanoparticles Market: By End Use Estimate & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Gold Nanoparticles Market, by End Use, 2014-2025 (Kilo Grams) (USD Million)

4.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2014-2025(Kilo Grams) (USD Million)

4.2 Medical & Dentistry

4.3 Electronics

4.4 Catalysis

4.5 Others

Chapter 5 Gold Nanoparticles Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Gold Nanoparticles Demand by Region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Grams) (USD Million)

5.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2014-2025(Kilo Grams) (Usd Million)

Chapter 6 Gold Nanoparticles Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Environment

6.2 Strategy Framework

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 Heat Map Analysis

6.4 Public Companies

6.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

6.4.2 Swot Analysis

6.5 Private Companies

Chapter 7 Gold Nanoparticles Market: Company Profiles

Cytodiagnostics Inc.

Goldsol Inc

BBI Solutions

NanoHybrids Inc.

Nanopartz Inc.

Nanosphere Inc.

Nanostellar Inc.

Solaris Nanosciences Corporation

Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd.

The Metalor Group

Sigma Aldrich

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7cn35



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

