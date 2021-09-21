Global $6.34 Bn Hysteroscopy Procedures Market to 2028: Concerns with Product Approval and Commercialization May Restrain Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hysteroscopy Procedures Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hysteroscopy procedures market size is expected to reach USD 6.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7%

Surge in prevalence of gynecological disorders, technological advancements, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies are the key driving factors for the market. In addition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been significant on the market.



The pandemic has affected companies' ability to develop and commercialize new & advanced products. Almost all companies are affected by reduced procedure volumes due to the pandemic, as all hospital resources are being diverted to fight the disease. Furthermore, the restrictions and functioning of a limited number of government offices are expected to delay clinical trials of products, which is expected to result in delayed product launches by companies.



The increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids is a key factor driving the market. For instance, as per the research article published in Dove Press Ltd., the prevalence of uterine fibroid disease ranges from 5.4% to 23.6%, depending upon the age group.

Moreover, uterine fibroids can cause serious problems in 25% of women. Hysteroscopy is used to diagnose abnormalities, such as excessive bleeding, severe stomach cramps, recurrent miscarriages, or difficulties in conceiving. Thus, the presence of such a large patient pool leads to increased demand for hysteroscopy procedures.



Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Report Highlights

The hospitals end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment growth is credited to the high number of cases of gynecological disorders

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool coupled with the rising aging population in the APAC region

is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool coupled with the rising aging population in the APAC region Integrating hysteroscopy into office practice will provide a lucrative opportunity for key market players. Several players have launched office hysteroscopy and associated devices

For instance, Aveta System (office hysteroscopy), recently launched by Meditrina Inc. in March 2020 , is an all-in-one tissue removal solution for intrauterine pathology, which offers wide-angle HD hysteroscopy

, is an all-in-one tissue removal solution for intrauterine pathology, which offers wide-angle HD hysteroscopy Furthermore, in-office hysteroscopy is beneficial over traditional hysteroscopy procedures as it is efficient & clinically beneficial and offers a patient-centric approach

It is also a simple and quick tool for retrieving intrauterine devices. Thus, physicians will consider investing in equipment and adopting an in-office approach for hysteroscopy

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Objectives



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.3 Competitive Insights

3.3.1 Market Segmentation

3.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 4 Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent market outlook

4.1.2 Ancillary Market

4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Market driver analysis

4.3.1.1 Increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders

4.3.1.2 Rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures

4.3.1.3 Adoption of technological advanced devices for hysteroscopy procedures

4.3.2 Market restraint analysis

4.3.2.1 High cost of hysteroscopy procedures and systems

4.3.2.2 Concerns associated with product approval and commercialization

4.4 Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Analysis Tools

4.4.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

4.4.2 Porter's five forces analysis

4.5 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

4.5.1 Geographical expansion

4.5.2 Product launches

4.6 COVID-19 Market Impact

4.6.1 Supply chain

4.6.2 Changing market trends

4.7 Market Entry Strategies

4.7.1 Tapping unmet needs



Chapter 5 Hysteroscopy Procedures Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Hysteroscopy Procedures Market, by End Use, 2015 to 2028

5.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Clinics

5.4.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Chapter 6 Hysteroscopy Procedures Market: Regional Market Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Regional Market Snapshot

6.4 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Hysteroscopy Procedures Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1 Company overview

7.2 Financial performance

7.3 Application benchmarking

7.4 Strategic initiatives

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Ethicon, Inc.)

Olympus Corporation

Delmont Imaging

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

CooperCompanies

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Lina Medical APS

Luminelle

Meditrina, Inc. (Aveta)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyskuc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

