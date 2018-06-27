Global $6.59 Bn Medical Device Security Market 2018-2023 - Driven by Increasing Instances of Healthcare Cyberattacks and Threats

The global medical device security market is projected to reach USD 6.59 Billion by 2023 from 4.36 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Factors such as increasing instances of healthcare cyberattacks and threats, growth in geriatric population and subsequent growth in chronic disease management, government regulations and need for compliance, growing demand for connected medical devices, and increasing adoption of cybersecurity solutions are driving the growth of the medical device security market.



On the basis of component, the market is broadly divided into solutions and services.

The services segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing demand for continuous consultation, support & maintenance services to protect connected medical devices and healthcare IT infrastructure from the growing number of cyberattacks.

The solutions segment is further categorized into identity & access management, antivirus/antimalware, compliance management, encryption, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, data loss prevention, disaster recovery, distributed denial of service and other solutions. The encryption solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for advanced encryption-based services which are integrated with other security solutions to deliver enhanced data protection at a lower cost and these solutions secure user data on-premise as well as in the cloud.



On the basis of type, the endpoint security segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as increasing number of connected medical devices, networks are becoming more vulnerable to new and sophisticated threats such as zero-day malware, trojans, and APTs. Additionally, the trend of BYOD, social media usage, and cloud-synchronizing tools are also driving the demand for endpoint security.



Based on device type, the market is segmented hospital medical devices, internally embedded medical devices, and wearable and external medical devices. The wearable and external medical devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the demand for home healthcare owing to the high and rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need to reduce healthcare costs. These factors are increasing the demand and uptake of wearable and external medical devices for remote patient monitoring.



The healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical device security market in 2018. The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for connected networked medical devices among healthcare providers owing to the various benefits offered by these devices.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Device Security: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Medical Device Security Market, By Type

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Medical Device Security Market

4.4 Geographic Mix: Medical Device Security Market

4.5 Medical Device Security Market: Developing vs Developed Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.3 Regulatory Implications



7 Medical Device Security Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.3 Services



8 Medical Device Security Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Network Security

8.3 Endpoint Security

8.4 Application Security

8.5 Cloud Security

8.6 Other Security Types



9 Medical Device Security Market, By Device Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital Medical Devices

9.3 Wearable and External Medical Devices

9.4 Internally Embedded Medical Devices



10 Medical Device Security Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare Providers

10.3 Medical Device Manufacturers

10.4 Healthcare Payers



11 Medical Device Security Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cisco Systems

13.2 Symantec Corporation

13.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

13.4 GE Healthcare

13.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.6 CA Technologies

13.7 Mcafee

13.8 Check Point Software Technologies

13.9 Cloudpassage

13.10 Palo Alto Networks

13.11 Cleardata

13.12 DXC Technology

13.13 Sophos

13.14 Imperva

13.15 Fortinet

13.16 Zscaler

13.17 Fireeye



