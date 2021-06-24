Global $6.6 Billion Hyperloop Technology Markets to 2026: Opportunities in the Boost to Energy-Efficient Transportation with the Use Of Hyperloop Technology

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hyperloop Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact by Transportation System (Capsule, Guideway, Propulsion System, and Route), Carriage Type (Passenger, and Freight), Speed (Less than 700 mph, and More than 700 mph), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hyperloop Technology market with COVID-19 impact is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2021 to USD 6.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 40.4%.

The major factors driving the growth of the Hyperloop Technology market are decreased travel time and transport costs. less expensive and minimum infrastructural maintenance, creation of hyperloop network requires less land area, tolerance to earthquakes and other natural calamities and emphasis on solar power for energy consumption in the hyperloop transportation technology.

However, Lack of awareness regarding hyperloop transportation technology, regulation not yet implemented for hyperloop transportation technology by governments and bureaucrats and safety and security concerns is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Guideway is attributed to holding a major share of the Hyperloop Technology market



Guideway is attributed to holding a major share in the coming years owing to the increasing construction of elevated structures depending on the terrain of the tracks.



Freight transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years



Freight transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to less regulations and minimal environmental restraints (for instance, impact of acceleration and pressure) for cargos, it is expected to attain higher adoption in the coming years.



Less than 700mph is attributed to holding a major share in the Hyperloop Technology market



Less than 700mph is attributed to hold a major share in the Hyperloop Technology market because in the present scenario, hyperloop with speed less than 700 mph seems to be more feasible as per the tests conducted by different players in the Hyperloop Technology market.



APAC to witness highest CAGR of Hyperloop Technology market during the forecast period



APAC is expected to witness highest CAGR as the companies that are into hyperloop technology are focusing on this region due to the presence of a few evolved economies and the population crisis leading to crowded streets. Australia, India and South Korea are countries that have already signed MoUs with hyperloop companies and are working on the commercialization phase.

The Hyperloop Technology market was dominated by Virgin Hyperloop (US), Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (US), Hardt B.V. (Netherlands), TRANSPOD (Canada), and Zeleros (Spain).

