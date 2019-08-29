Global $61.6 Bn Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs market is expected to reach US$61.60 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 39.36%, for the duration spanning 2018-2028.

The factors such as the rising prevalence of NASH, increasing diabetic population, rising obesity, unmet medical needs and sedentary lifestyle are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by the lethargic drug approval process, high treatment cost and less definitive diagnostic methods for NASH/NAFLD. A few notable trends include escalating market penetration for NASH major drugs, progressing NASH diagnosis methods and biomarkers, NASH pipeline drugs under development and growth in E-Commerce pharmaceutical products sales.

The global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs market has two major segments, based on drug classes - Off-Label drugs and Therapeutic Drugs. The current NASH drugs market is wholly occupied by off-label drugs as there are no clinically approved medicines for the treatment of NASH. However, certain therapeutic drugs, from large pharmaceutical drugs, are expected to enter the market in coming years, with considerable market share. The need for definitive NASH treatment would lead to strong market penetration of the therapeutic drugs during the forecasted period.

The fastest-growing regional market would be the U.S., due to the increasing prevalence of NASH, along with forthcoming launches of various NASH therapeutic drugs. Moreover, Europe is also expected to hold a significant share in the global NASH therapeutics market, owing to the growing awareness amongst the inhabitants, regarding NASH diagnosis and treatment methods.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs market, segmented into Off Label Drugs and Therapeutic Drugs sub markets.

The major regional markets (the U.S. and Europe ) have been analyzed.

) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Allergan Plc. (Tobira), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Genfit SA) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

NAFLD/NASH Drugs Manufacturers

Chemical Suppliers

End Users (Hospital, Medical centres, Clinical Institutes)

Healthcare Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Causes & Symptoms

1.3 Diagnosis

1.4 Treatment

1.5 Off-Label Treatment

1.6 Therapeutic Treatment



2. Global NASH Market

2.1 Global NASH Drugs Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global NASH Drugs Market Value Forecast by Drug Class

2.3 Global NASH Off-Label Drugs Market Forecast by Value



3. Global NASH Therapeutics Market

3.1 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Drug Type

3.2.1 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Drug Type (2023)

3.2.2 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Drug Type (2028)

3.2.3 Global Obeticholic Acid (OCA) Drug Market Forecast by Value

3.2.4 Global Obeticholic Acid (OCA) Drug Market Value Forecast by Region

3.2.5 Global Cenicriviroc (CVC) Drug Market Forecast by Value

3.2.6 Global Cenicriviroc (CVC) Drug Market Value Forecast by Region

3.2.7 Global Elafibranor Drug Market Forecast by Value

3.2.8 Global Aramchol Drug Market Forecast by Value

3.2.9 Global MGL-3196 Drug Market Forecast by Value

3.2.10 Global INN-217 Drug Market Forecast by Value

3.2.11 Global VK2809 Drug Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Region

3.3.1 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Region (2023)

3.3.2 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Region (2028)



4. Regional NASH Market

4.1 The U.S. NASH Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe NASH Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.3 ROW NASH Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of NASH

5.1.2 Rising Health Care Expenditure

5.1.3 Increasing Diabetic Population

5.1.4 Rising Obesity

5.1.5 Unmet Medical Needs

5.1.6 Sedentary Lifestyle

5.2 Key Trends & Development

5.2.1 Escalating Market Penetration for NASH Major Drugs

5.2.2 Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditures

5.2.3 Progressing NASH Diagnosis Methods and Biomarkers

5.2.4 NASH Pipeline Drugs under Development

5.2.5 Growth in E-Commerce Pharmaceutical Products Sales

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lethargic Drug Approval Process

5.3.2 High Treatment Cost

5.3.3 Associated Business Risk

5.3.4 Less Definitive Diagnostic Methods for NASH/NAFLD



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global NASH Drugs Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Product Portfolio Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Phase II clinical trials in NASH with histological endpoints Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - R&D Comparison

6.1.4 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.5 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison



7. Company Profiles



Allergan Plc (Tobira)

Bristol Myers Squibb

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Genfit SA

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5c970z





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

