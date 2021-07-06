Global $62.73 Bn Connector Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connector Market (2021 Edition): Analysis By Product, End User, By Region, By Country Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Connector Market was valued at USD 62.73 billion in the year 2020.

The global connector market is witnessing lucrative growth due to rapid urbanisation along with an increase in demand for consumer electronic devices, high usage of automation technology across various sectors.

The continuous rise in demand of electric vehicle in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.



Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialisation, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards automobile and electronic sector coupled with rapid industrialisation across developed and emerging economies will drive the Connector market size.



The market is also expected to register major growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to the slightly improving demand for vehicle in August 2020, as several leading manufacturers started production of trucks and electric vehicles. Additionally, growth in the automotive industry due to technological advancements, rise in population, and increase in consumer goods demand are major factors expected to drive the Connector market during the forecast period.



Growth in the automotive industry due to technological advancements, rise in population, and increase in consumer goods demand are major factors expected to drive the Connector market during the forecast period.



The significantly growing semiconductor industry has propelled the PCB connector market demand in the last few years. The PCB connectors are primarily categorised into three types which includes wire-to-board for linking individual wires to PCBs, cable-to-board for aligning circular or ribbon cable to PCBs and board-to-board for connecting two or more PCBs together.



The market is majorly driven by growing electronics content in automotive like infotainment and safety systems and rising disposable incomes in emerging and developed countries. Nowadays, vehicles are equipped with heavy electronic components to control critical systems including airbags, GPS navigation etc.

With rapidly increasing technology, the usage of electronic components in automobiles is also increasing. Growing demand for automotive safety requires sophisticated automotive sensors which are anticipated to increase demand for automotive connectors.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Connector market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product, end user. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

11 Global Connector Market Dynamics

11 1 Global Connector Market Drivers

11 2 Global Connector Market Restraints

11 3 Global Connector Market Trends



