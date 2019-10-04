Global $62 Bn Precision Guided Munition Market to 2027: Growing Military Modernization Programs and Reduction in Logistics Burden

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Guided Munition - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Precision Guided Munition market accounted for $27.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $62.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for precision-guided munitions to minimize collateral damage, growing military modernization programs and reduction in logistics burden are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, regulations related to arms transfer and high manufacturing costs are restricting the market growth.

Precision guided munitions are a shell fitted with a terminal guidance system for missiles, bombings or artillery. It includes electrical equipment in order to guide before the effect in the last stage. The terminal guidance unit is intended for the sensation within its field of perspective of emitted or reflected EMR (electromagnetic radiation).

Because the harmful impacts of explosive weapons reduce with distance owing to inverse cube legislation, even small precision improvements allow a target to be assaulted with fewer or smaller bombs. Thus, even if some guided bombs are missing, fewer air crews are put at risk and may reduce the harm to civilians and the amount of collateral damage.

Based on type, the autonomous segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing demand for multi-mission, multi-target precision-strike, and air-to-ground precision weapons.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising demand for precision-guided munition from defence forces of different countries of the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in the development of high strike precision weapons.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players profiled in the Precision Guided Munition market include



BAE Systems

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems

Hanwha Group

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd.

KBP Instrument Design Bureau

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leonardo - Societ Per Azioni

LIG Nex 1

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Company

Roketsan A.S.

Saab AB

The Boeing Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Autonomous

5.3 Semi-Autonomous



6 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Guided Ammunition

6.2.1 Guided Artillery Shells

6.2.2 Guided Bombs

6.2.3 Guided Bullets

6.2.4 Guided Mortar

6.3 Guided Rockets

6.3.1 Air-To-Surface

6.3.2 Surface-To-Air

6.3.3 Surface-To-Surface

6.4 Loitering Munitions

6.5 Tactical Missiles

6.5.1 Air-To-Air

6.5.2 Air-To-Surface

6.5.3 Subsea-To-Surface

6.5.4 Surface-To-Air

6.5.5 Surface-To-Surface



7 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Anti-Radiation

7.3 Global Positioning System (GPS)

7.4 Inertial Navigation System (INS)

7.5 Infrared

7.5.1 Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) Homing

7.5.2 Infrared Homing (IR) Homing

7.6 Radar Homing

7.6.1 Active Homing

7.6.2 Semi-Active Homing

7.7 Semi-Active Lasers

7.8 Other Technology



8 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Speed

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hypersonic

8.3 Non-Hypersonic



9 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Airborne

9.3 Land-Based

9.4 Naval



10 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9f7ah





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

