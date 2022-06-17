Global $625+ Bn Couriers and Messengers Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2022: By End-User, By Coverage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global couriers and messengers market is expected to grow from $625.75 billion in 2021 to $724.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The market is expected to grow to $1,251.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.



Major companies in the couriers and messengers market include Amazon.com Inc., United States Postal Service, United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, SF Express Co. Ltd, LE GROUPE LA POSTE, Canada Post, Japan Post Group, and The Royal Mail.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the couriers and messengers market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the couriers and messengers market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Courier and express delivery service providers are increasingly using automated parcel terminals. Automated parcel terminals are computer-controlled units that allow customers to collect, hand in, and return parcels around the clock. These terminals are deployed at locations with maximum footfall such as walkways, convention centers, grocery outlets, shopping malls, convenient stores, gas stations, and railway stations.

These terminals improve the quality of the delivery services network and reduce last-mile delivery management costs for the company. Automated parcel terminals are being extensively used in Europe and the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is expected to reach $ 1.06 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for these automated systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Couriers And Messengers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Couriers And Messengers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Couriers And Messengers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Couriers And Messengers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Couriers And Messengers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Couriers And Messengers



9. Couriers And Messengers Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Couriers And Messengers Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Couriers And Messengers Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Couriers And Messengers Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Couriers And Messengers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Couriers And Messengers Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Couriers And Messengers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Domestic Couriers

International Couriers

11.2. Global Couriers And Messengers Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

B2B

B2C

Other End Users

11.3. Global Couriers And Messengers Market, Segmentation By Coverage, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Local Messengers And Local Delivery

Couriers And Express Delivery Services

12. Couriers And Messengers Market Metrics

12.1. Couriers And Messengers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Couriers And Messengers Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Couriers And Messengers Market

13.1. Asia-Pacific Couriers And Messengers Market Overview

Region Information, Impact Of COVID-19, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. Asia-Pacific, Couriers And Messengers Market, 2021, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

13.3. Asia-Pacific, Couriers And Messengers Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Country

13.4. Asia-Pacific, Couriers And Messengers Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

13.5. Asia-Pacific, Couriers And Messengers Market Metrics

13.5.1. Per Capita Average Couriers And Messengers Expenditure, 2016-2026, Asia-Pacific Countries

13.5.2. Number of Enterprises, Couriers And Messengers Market, Couriers And Messengers Market/Number of Enterprises, 2021, Asia-Pacific Countries

13.5.3. Number of Employees, Couriers And Messengers Market, Couriers And Messengers Market/Number of Employees, 2021, Asia-Pacific Countries

13.6. Asia-Pacific Couriers And Messengers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

13.7. Asia-Pacific Couriers And Messengers Market: Country Analysis



14. Western Europe Couriers And Messengers Market



15. Eastern Europe Couriers And Messengers Market



16. North America Couriers And Messengers Market



17. South America Couriers And Messengers Market



18. Middle East Couriers And Messengers Market



19. Africa Couriers And Messengers Market



Couriers And Messengers Market Competitive Landscape

Amazon.com inc.

United States Postal Service

United Parcel Service Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corporation

SF Express Co. ltd.

LE GROUPE LA POSTE

Canada Post

Japan Post Group

The Royal Mail

