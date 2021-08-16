Global $64.5 Billion Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Markets to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market to Reach $64.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing estimated at US$48.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Durable Medical Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$33.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Storage & Transport Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR



In the global Storage & Transport segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market - An Overview

Outlook

Leasing Vs. Purchase of Medical Equipment

Favorable Facets of Leases over Traditional Loans

Benefit of Rental/Leasing

Leasing - A Cost Effective Option for Cash Strapped Organizations

Equipment Rental & Leasing - No Standard Terms

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Minimal Risks for Rental Equipment Provider

Regional Scenario of Medical Equipment Leasing

Aging Population and Expanding Medical Needs - A Major Growth Driving Factor

Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Equipment Leasing: A Superlative Solution to Unlock Capital in Healthcare Vertical

Healthcare Providers Beat Rising Costs with Innovative Financing

Challenges of Capital Expenditure

Consumerization of Healthcare Services

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Historic Review for Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Storage & Transport by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Personal/Home Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Institutional by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 93

