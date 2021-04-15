Global $66.23 Billion ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market to 2030

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component Type, Vehicle Type, Applications (by Level of Autonomy), Country-Level Analysis, and Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Anticipated to Reach $66.23 Billion by 2030

The ADAS and autonomous driving component market is driven by the increasing technological developments and advancements in ADAS systems, rising developments in connected infrastructure and intelligent transportation system, demand for ADAS features in commercial vehicles, and growing concerns and measures over road safety.

However, reliability issues, rising cyber threats in autonomous vehicles, high cost associated with LiDARs, and lack of government rules and regulations in developing regions, are limiting the market growth.

The global ADAS and autonomous driving component market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of products, their applications, value and volume estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the ADAS and autonomous driving component market in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.

Competitive Landscape

The global ADAS and autonomous driving component market competitive landscape consist of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence.

Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.

Among all these strategies adopted, business expansion is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the ADAS and autonomous driving component market.

Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Denso Corporation, Aptiv Plc, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, LeddarTech Inc., Magna International Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Valeo.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the size of the ADAS and autonomous driving component market in terms of value and volume, and what is the expected CAGR for the period 2020-2030?

Which companies are the major players in the ADAS and autonomous driving component market? What are the key market strategies being adopted by them?

What is the revenue generated by the different ADAS and autonomous driving components such as camera, ultrasonic sensors, radar, LiDAR, and ECU during 2020-2030?

Which global factors are changing the dynamics of the ADAS and autonomous driving component market?

What is the revenue generated by the different regions, such as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.1.1 ADAS Overview

1.1.1.2 Autonomous Driving Overview

1.2 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Autonomous Vehicles by Country

1.2.1 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Testing or Experimentation of Autonomous Vehicles by Country

1.2.2 Regulatory Agencies for Driverless Vehicle

1.3 Supply Chain Analysis

1.4 Business Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.1.1 Increasing Technological Developments and Advancements in ADAS Systems

1.4.1.2 Rising Developments in Connected Infrastructure and Intelligent Transportation System

1.4.1.3 Demand for ADAS Features in Commercial Vehicles

1.4.1.4 Growing Concerns and Measures Over Road Safety

1.4.2 Market Restraints

1.4.2.1 Reliability Issues and Rising Cyber Threats in Autonomous Vehicle

1.4.2.2 High Cost Associated with LiDARs

1.4.2.3 Lack of Government Rules and Regulations in Developing Regions

1.4.2.4 Impact of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market

1.4.3 Business Strategies

1.4.3.1 Product Development

1.4.3.2 Business Expansion

1.4.4 Corporate Strategies

1.4.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.4.5 Key Developments by Automotive OEMs, Autonomous Technology Providers, and Software Providers in Autonomous Driving Industry

1.4.6 Market Opportunities

1.4.6.1 Impact of 5G Technology Enhancing Autonomous Driving Components

1.4.6.2 Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles in Shared Mobility

1.4.6.3 Rising Focus Toward Vehicle Platooning

2 Application

2.1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Application)

2.1.1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Level of Autonomy)

2.1.1.1 Level 1 (Advance Driving Assist System - ADAS)

2.1.1.2 Level 2 (Partial Automation)

2.1.1.3 Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

2.1.1.4 Level 4 (High Automation)

2.1.1.5 Level 5 (Full Automation)

2.1.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Vehicle Type)

2.1.2.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.1.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

2.1.2.3 Heavy Trucks

2.1.2.4 Heavy Buses

2.2 Demand Analysis for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Application), 2019-2030

2.2.1 Demand Analysis for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Level of Autonomy), 2019-2030

2.2.1.1 Level 1 Autonomy

2.2.1.2 Level 2 Autonomy

2.2.1.3 Level 3 Autonomy

2.2.1.4 Level 4 Autonomy

2.2.1.5 Level 5 Autonomy

2.2.2 Demand Analysis for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Vehicle Type)

2.2.2.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.2.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

2.2.2.3 Heavy Trucks

2.2.2.4 Heavy Buses

3 Products

3.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Component)

3.1.1 Camera

3.1.1.1 Camera Market (by Function)

3.1.1.1.1 Front-View Camera

3.1.1.1.2 Rear-View Camera

3.1.1.1.3 Side-View Camera

3.1.1.1.4 In-Vehicle Camera

3.1.1.2 Camera Market by Type

3.1.1.2.1 Monocular Camera

3.1.1.2.2 Stereo-Vision Camera

3.1.2 Radar

3.1.2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market (by Type)

3.1.2.1.1 Ultra-Short-Range Radar

3.1.2.1.2 Short-Range Radar

3.1.2.1.3 Medium-Range Radar

3.1.2.1.4 Long-Range Radar

3.1.3 Light Detection and Ranging

3.1.3.1 LiDAR Market (by Type)

3.1.3.1.1 Mechanical LiDAR

3.1.3.1.2 Solid-State LiDAR

3.1.4 Electronic Control Unit

3.1.4.1 ECU Market (by Capacity)

3.1.4.1.1 16-bit ECU

3.1.4.1.2 32-bit ECU

3.1.4.1.3 64-bit ECU

3.1.5 Ultrasonic Sensor

3.2 Demand Analysis for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Component Type)

3.2.1 Camera

3.2.2 Radar

3.2.3 LiDAR

3.2.4 Electronic Control Unit

3.2.5 Ultrasonic Sensor

3.3 Pricing Analysis

3.3.1 Introduction

3.3.2 Camera

3.3.3 Radar

3.3.4 LiDAR

3.3.5 Ultrasonic Sensor

3.3.6 ECU

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.4.1 Introduction

3.4.2 Patent Landscape

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Business Strategies

5.2.3 Competitive Position

Analog Devices, Inc.

Aptiv

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

LeddarTech Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Quanergy Systems Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Valeo

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

