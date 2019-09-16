Global $68.71 Bn Rolling Stock (Freight & Passenger) Market to 2023: Rising Focus on Digitalization

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rolling Stock (Freight & Passenger) Market Report: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rolling stock market is predicted to reach US$68.71 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% for the period spanning 2018-2023.

Rolling stock refers to the wheeled vehicles that run on railway tracks. In a rail transport system, rolling stock faces lesser frictional resistance as compared to rubber-tired road vehicles, so that the passenger and freight cars can be joined together to form longer trains. Rolling stock includes vehicles such as passenger coaches, locomotives and freight wagons.



The growth in the market for rolling stock is expected to be driven by factors such as rising passenger traffic, infrastructural expansion, easy mode of transportation and increasing global tourism. The market is also forecasted to face certain challenges like competition from other modes of transportation, the high maintenance cost of rolling stocks and drawbacks in regulatory policies. To overcome the hindrances, the market is undergoing a few developments such as the establishment of light rail vehicles and magnetic levitation trains.



The rolling stock market comprised of two segments: freight and passenger. The freight rolling stock holds a larger share of the total market and would continue to dominate the market in the coming years. But the market for passenger rolling stock is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecasted period, 2019-2023.



The fastest-growing regional market is North America. The North American market for rolling stock is predicted to be driven by factors such as rising demand for freight wagons and rising government initiatives to promote public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestion & pollution.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global rolling stock market, segmented into freight and passenger.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific ) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of US and China .

, and ) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of US and . The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Alstom, Bombardier, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, CRRC, General Electric and Siemens) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Rolling Stock

1.2.1 Locomotive

1.2.2 Freight Wagons

1.2.3 Multiple Unit

1.2.4 Passenger Car

2. Global Market

2.1 Global Rail Market

2.1.1 Global Rail Market by Value

2.1.2 Global Rail Market Forecast by Value

2.1.3 Global Rail Market by Segment

2.1.4 Global Rail Market by Region

2.2 Global Rolling Stock Market

2.3 Global Rolling Stock Market by Application



3. Regional Market

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Rolling Stock Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 North America Freight Rail Cars in Service by Type

3.1.3 The US Rolling Stock Market by Value

3.1.4 The US Rolling Stock Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 The US Rolling Stock Market by Type

3.1.6 The US Diesel Rolling Stock Market by Value

3.1.7 The US Diesel Rolling Stock Market Forecast by Value

3.1.8 The US Electric Rolling Stock Market by Value

3.1.9 The US Electric Rolling Stock Market Forecast by Value

3.1.10 The US Rolling Stock Market by Product

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Rail Passenger Traffic

4.1.2 Upsurge in Infrastructural Expansion

4.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.4 Growth in Global Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.1.5 Rise in Global Tourism

4.1.6 Ease of Transportation

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Rising Focus on Digitalization

4.2.2 Rising Investment in APAC Region

4.2.3 Global Coal Production

4.2.4 Light Rail Vehicles

4.2.5 Magnetic Levitation Train

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Existing Competition

4.3.2 High Maintenance/Repairing Cost

4.3.3 Drawbacks in Regulatory Policy and Regulation

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 R&D Expenses Comparison

5.1.4 Rail Exposure Comparison

5.2 Global Locomotives

5.2.1 Global Electric Locomotive Market Share - Key Players

5.2.2 Global Diesel Locomotive Market Share - Key players

5.3 Global Passenger Trains

5.3.1 Global Very High-Speed Trains Market Share - Key players

5.3.2 Global Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Market Share - Key players

5.3.3 Global Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) Market Share - Key players

5.3.4 Global Passengers Coaches Market Share - Key players

5.4 Global Light Rail & Metro

5.4.1 Global Light Rail Market Share - Key players

5.4.2 Global Metro Trains Market Share - Key Players

5.5 Europe Market

5.5.1 Europe Rolling Stock Market by Supplier

5.6 The US Market

5.6.1 The US Rolling Stock OEM Market by Supplier

5.7 ROW Market

5.7.1 ROW Rolling Stock Market by Supplier

6. Company Profiles



Alstom

Bombardier

CRRC Corporation Limited

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwr6q5





