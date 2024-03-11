Global 6G Communications Research Report 2023: Terahertz and Optical Materials, Components 2024-2044 with Technology Roadmaps

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6G Communications: Terahertz and Optical Materials, Components 2024-2044 with 32 Forecast Lines, Technology Roadmaps" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This unique report identifies your huge optical material and component opportunities from 6G Communications as it becomes primarily an optical system.

This report starts with a detailed glossary and listing of 96 of the companies mentioned. The Executive Summary and Conclusions is an easy read for those in a hurry. Its 58 pages contain the necessary explanations, new infograms, opportunity identification, leading players, SOFT appraisals, roadmaps and 17 forecasts all 2023-2043. No equations. No nostalgia.

Understand why optical wireless communication must become commonplace in 6G systems and that includes overcoming the Terahertz gap of inadequate materials and device performance at far infrared (above 0.3THz). Here are the vital photovoltaic and other optical material manufacturing technologies involved with more on both later in the report.

6G will use a huge amount of fiber optics including "deep fiber" going to individual rooms in buildings and fiber underwater. Mostly that will be pre-existing shared fiber made conventionally but there are some aspects that will be peculiar to 6G so we cover fiber optics for 6G systems in the 13 pages of chapter 9 that end with a SWOT appraisal.

Having found that graphene is one of the most popular materials in the optical 6G research pipeline, we end the report with a deeper look without repetition of earlier material. Chapter 10. "Graphene and other 2D materials in 6G", in 17 pages, surfaces six potential uses in 6G with formats, alternatives, ancillary materials and analysis. The examples cover near and far infrared and visible light frequencies.

The new report answers such questions as:

Why can the massive hardware expense of 6G only be justified by the ubiquity at stellar performance that comes from optics?

Why will there be so many added value opportunities for your expertise in silicas, graphene, aluminas including sapphire, 3-5 compounds, silicon nitride, chalcogenides?

What new forms with premium pricing? What else?

What materials are trending down with the advent of 6G?

Why does the first 6G phase from 2030 need massive amounts of fiber optics and some optical wireless communication? When?

Why will the second 6G phase be necessary to achieve the promised ubiquitous stellar performance?

Why will that have to be primarily with optics from 0.3THz far infrared to UV? When?

Huge new markets for THz cable, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, long-distance optical wireless transmission hardware, photovoltaic 6G drones, deep fiber optics, optically powered and optically communicating client devices? Why? When? What else?

Detailed 20-year forecasts, roadmaps, new infograms and SOFT appraisals?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary and 17 Forecasts 2023-2043

1.1 6G report series

1.2 Purpose of this report

1.3 Giant companies with giant opportunities

1.4 The subject of this report

1.5 Methodology of this analysis

1.6 Key conclusions: 6G optical systems 0.3THz to ultraviolet

1.7 Key conclusions: 6G materials and components for 0.3THz to ultraviolet

1.8 Wireless communications and expected two phases of 6G launch

1.9 Objectives for 6G of NTT, Huawei, Samsung, Nokia, the Chinese and others

1.10 Typical parameters for 5G and 6G wireless showing some challenges increasing

1.11 How 6G transmission hardware will achieve much better performance than 5G

1.12 Spectrum for 6G phase one and two

1.13 16 primary selling features of 6G against what four frequency bands can provide

1.14 Infogram: 6G massive hardware deployment, compromises, importance of optics

1.15 Aerospace vehicles compared for 6G - positives and negatives compared for 7 types

1.16 6G transmission options underwater and underground - gap in the market

1.17 Infogram: Probable 6G optical hardware suppliers including 0.3-1THz: examples

1.18 Infogram: 6G transmission systems that will use infrared, visible and ultraviolet frequencies

1.19 How material needs change with 6G communications

1.20 Transmission distance dilemma

1.21 Infogram: Terahertz gap of limited dielectric and active device choices

1.22 Conquering the terahertz gap of inadequate dielectrics, emitters and detectors

1.23 Three kinds of 6G THz communication systems

1.24 THz integrated circuit choices

1.25 Conquering the problematic free space optical FSO attenuation in air

1.26 32 examples of suppliers of appropriate FSO hardware and systems by country

1.27 Reconfigurable intelligent surface RIS SWOT appraisal for 6G versions

1.28 SWOT appraisal of terahertz waveguides in 6G system design

1.29 SWOT appraisal of fiber optics FiWi in 6G system design

1.30 SWOT assessment for metamaterials and metasurfaces

1.31 SWOT appraisal of 6G THz low loss material opportunities

1.32 Four 6G roadmaps 2023-2043

1.33 6G materials, devices and background - 17 forecasts 2023-2043

1.34 Location of primary 6G material and component activity worldwide 2023-2043

2. Introduction

2.1 6G objectives and our coverage

2.2 Why optical wireless communication is essential for promised 6G performance

2.3 Infogram: 6G aspirations across the landscape

2.4 6G rural challenge

2.5 6G underwater and underground - gap in the market

2.6 Terminology thicket

2.7 Why 6G needs massive infrastructure and many transmission media

2.8 Essential 6G tools: RIS, OWC, cable intermediary (fiber optic and THz)

2.8.1 Optical wireless communication OWC

2.8.2 Reconfigurable intelligent surface RIS construction and potential capability

2.9 Green power dilemma with active RIS and other 6G infrastructure

2.10 Materials for photovoltaics at 6G infrastructure and client devices with doubled power

2.11 Manufacturing technologies for 6G components and product integration

3. 6G Optical Wireless Communication OWC

3.1 Optical wireless communication OWC

3.2 Definitions and scope of OWC and its subsets

3.3 Infogram: Potential 6G transmission systems using OWC

3.4 Infrared IR, visible light VL and ultraviolet UV for 6G in air: issues and parameters

3.5 FSO system basics

3.6 Subsuming or defaulting to LiFi

3.7 Aerospace OWC envisaged for 6G

3.8 FSO attenuation in air: physics, issues and solutions

3.9 OWC emitter and detector components and their materials

3.10 32 examples of suppliers of FSO hardware and systems with country analysis

4. Metamaterials and Metasurfaces for THz, IR, Visible 6G

4.1 Nine potential uses for metamaterials in 6G

4.2 Applications of GHz, THz, infrared and optical metamaterials

4.3 The meta atom and patterning options

4.4 Optical metamaterial patterns and options

4.5 Commercial, operational, theoretical, structural options compared

4.6 Six formats of metamaterial needed for 6G with examples

4.7 Metasurfaces

4.8 Hypersurfaces

4.9 Active material patterning

4.10 Optical ENX metamaterials

4.11 Metasurface optical energy harvesting potentially for 6G

4.12 Metamaterials manipulating infrared potentially for 6G cooling

4.13 Metamaterial companies that could serve 6G at upper THz, IR, optical frequencies

4.14 The long term picture of metamaterials overall

4.15 SOFT assessment of metamaterials and metasurfaces

5. 6G Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces at 0.3-10THz Far Infrared

5.1 Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces basics

5.2 How metasurface RIS hardware operates

5.3 Semi-passive and active RIS materials and components

5.4 Cost hierarchy challenge for 6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces 0.1-1THz

5.5 RIS improvements planned to 2045

5.6 Realisation that hardware lags theory in 2022

5.7 Major RIS standards initiative ETSI

5.8 RIS for 6G base stations

5.9 RIS-Integrated User-Centric Network: Architecture and Optimization

5.10 RG RIS control issues

5.11 Appraisal of 9 tuning device families for RIS from recent research pipeline

5.12 Advances from 2022 onwards

5.13 Progressing to 1THz RIS for 6G including graphene, vanadium dioxide, GST, GaAs

6. 6G Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces at Near Infrared and Visible Light

6.1 Overview

6.2 Near IR and visible light RIS

6.3 Near infrared RIS with amplification capabilities

6.4 RIS enabled LiFi

6.5 Optical devices enhancing or replacing RIS

6.6 Optical RIS generally from 2022

6.7 SWOT appraisal that must guide future RIS design

7. Dielectrics, Passive Optical Materials and Semiconductors for 6G 0.3THz to Visible

7.1 Dielectrics

7.2 Semiconductor material choices for 6G

7.3 Thermoelectric temperature control materials for 6G chips and lasers

7.4 Other advances in 2022

7.5 Research trends

8. THz Cable Waveguides for 6G Transmission and Client Device Waveguides

8.1 Terahertz waveguide cables: need and state of play

8.2 Design and materials of 6G waveguide cables

8.3 Fluoropolymers

8.4 Polypropylene

8.5 Polyethylene polypropylene metamaterial THz waveguides

8.6 Manufacturing polymer THz cable in long reels

8.7 THz waveguide gratings etched on metal-wires

8.8 THz waveguides from InAs, GaP, sapphire etc. for boosting emitters, sensing etc.

8.9 SWOT appraisal of THz cables and waveguides in 6G system design

9. Fiber Optics for 6G Systems

9.1 Overview

9.2 Fiber optic cable design and materials

9.3 Fiber optics in action

9.4 Limiting use of the fiber and electronics to save cost

9.5 Serious attacks occurring

9.6 Erbium-doped fiber amplifiers EDFA

9.7 Photonics defined radio and photonic integration for THz 6G

9.8 SWOT appraisal of fiber optics in 6G system design

10. Graphene and Other 2D Materials in 6G

10.1 Overview and six relevant uses for 6G

10.2 Graphene THz sensing compared with alternatives

10.3 Graphene plasmonics for 6G THz metasurfaces, modulators, splitters, routers

10.4 Graphene gated THz transistors for 6G optical rectification, optical absorbers

10.5 Other 2D materials to 10THz for wireless communications: MoS, BN, perovskite

